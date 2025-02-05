Heo Kyunghwan ignored BTS' Jin? Fans furious as mistreatment incident surfaces in RUN JIN ep 20

BTS, the popular K-pop group, has long been known to have faced significant mistreatment during their early days before rising to fame. A recent incident has emerged involving comedian Heo Kyunghwan, who reportedly failed to respond to Jin’s greeting during a show. Fans are expressing their displeasure over the situation, highlighting the blatant bias often shown by celebrities towards lesser-known artists.

On February 4, 2025, episode 20 of RUN JIN was released on the Bangtan TV YouTube channel, titled Variety Show Extravaganza. Among the notable guests on the show were BTOB's Seo Eunkwang and comedian Heo Kyunghwan. During a segment, Heo Kyunghwan shared an anecdote about a past appearance with Jin on the same variety show. He revealed that when Jin greeted him, he did not return the gesture. Realizing his mistake, Heo Kyunghwan immediately felt guilty and took the opportunity to clear the air by addressing the incident.

However, this incident did not sit well with BTS fans, who are famously known as ARMY. They took to social media platforms to discuss the mistreatment the K-pop group faced before becoming a global sensation. Fans also highlighted a deeper issue within the industry that marginalizes artists from smaller companies or independent artists who lack the industry's support.

The new episode of RUN JIN introduced a survival concept where humor played a central role and followed the motto "Be Funny or Die." It featured segments like Tray Karaoke, where Jin showcased his vocal abilities, as well as a game where the guests had to figure out who the ‘X-Man’ was among them.

BTS’ Jin recently released a heartfelt OST track, Close to You for the K-drama When the Stars Gossip starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin. He also dropped his highly anticipated solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The record features a total of six tracks: Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing.

Jin originally debuted as a K-pop idol in 2013 as a member of the globally renowned group BTS, alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. He was discharged from the military in June 2024, followed by J-Hope. The rest of the members will be discharged sometime around 2025.