Heo Sung Tae reunites with Squid Game’s co star Lee Jung Jae in the upcoming espionage film

On September 21st, Heo Sung Tae's agency, Han Ah-reum Company, told Newsen, "Heo Sung Tae will appear in the movie 'Hunt' as an agent for the National Security Agency belonging to an overseas team”, which is an espionage action drama in which ace agents Park Pyong-ho and Kim Jeong-do face the huge truth as they pursue the South Korean spy chief.

Actor Lee Jung Jae has been writing the screenplay for over four years and is known for the film that he prepared. Lee Jung Jae takes on the role of Park Pyung-ho by directing, adapting, and planning, as well as acting as the lead actor. Jung Woo-sung was chosen to play the role of Kim Jeong-do, a domestic team belonging to Ahn Ki Bu, who is Park Pyung-ho's colleague and rival.

Heo Sung Tae, who played the role of an Secrecy Department agent belonging to the same overseas team as Park Pyong-ho, works with Lee Jung Jae once again through 'The Hunt' following the Netflix series 'Squid Game', which was released on September 17th.

Lee Jung Jae’s first film role was in 'The Young Man'. Then, he got the best new actor award in Baeksang Awards 1995 for the drama ‘Sandglass', which is one of the highest rating dramas of all time. Recently, he got the best actor award in ‘2011 Fantasporto Director's Week’, for his role in a melodramatic thriller movie, The Housemaid (2010).

Heo Sung Tae is a South Korean actor. He was born October 20, 1977 and made his acting debut on the silver screen in 1990. Since then he has appeared in numerous films and television dramas, including ‘The Outlaws’ (2017), ‘Witch’s Court’ (2017), ‘Your Honor’ (2018), ‘Beyond Evil’ (2021) and ‘Squid Game’ (2021).

