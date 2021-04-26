Her Private Life: How Park Min Young transformed her fashion aesthetic to represent her double life in the sho

We are looking back at the show Her Private Life, and how the lead Park Min Young transformed her style with her two different lives in the show!

Her Private Life star Park Min Young showed off her fashion senses in the show with great ease, but the style was not just to visually appeal the masses but also to convey many other details about her character’s style, personality, mood and so much more than meets the eye! The contrasting styles in the show carried by Park Min Young were world’s apart but the actress pulled it off with ease!

The drama which told the love story of Sung Duk Mi--an art gallery curator but also an idol group fan, and her boss Ryan Gold (essayed by Kim Jae Wook). As Park Min Young’s character Sung Duk Mi has a somewhat double life, one as an art gallery curator and second as a group fan, she tried to separate the disparity of her two lives, her personal being the home master of an idol group with her professional life as a curator at an art gallery. The most interesting way to tell the two apart is how she dresses in both aspects of her life as if they were two different people completely!

While on the professional front she’s always dressed in power suits, bright colours, hair neatly tied back and an overall open and confident look. She then transforms into a completely different look when she turns to her personal life as an idol group fan. To keep her identity a mystery, the character hides behind caps, face masks, open hair, generally black clothing and much more. While the disparity between the two lives of her character are written in the plot and is obvious to viewers, the fashion details and clothing choices help a great deal to sell the act!

Credits :TVN

