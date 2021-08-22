Here are 5 sets of Kpop stars who are siblings in real life

Let’s have a look at the many siblings who are in the same industry in the Korean entertainment universe.

1.Lee Chanhyuk and Lee Suhyun:

We cannot speak about sibling duos and not mention AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk and Lee Suhyun. The two have taken their relationship to another level by forming a singing duo as they take over the world with their music. They first began their careers by appearing on SBS' singing reality show ‘K-pop Star 2’ and have only grown since.

2. Huening Kai and Huening Bahiyyih:

A popular addition to our list, TOMORROW X TOGTHER’s Huening Kai and his sister Huening Bahiyyih who is a participant on Mnet’s survival show ‘Girls Planet 999’. Although she has not made her debut yet, Huening Bahiyyih is finding popularity among other participants because of her phenomenal dance skills and witty nature.

3. Seung Woo and Han Sun Hwa:

VICTION’s Seung Woo is brother to Han Sun Hwa who is a former member of the girl group SECRET. The two have shot a pictorial of 1st Look Magazine where they talked about their relationship calling it as ‘typical siblings and not very friendly’ but their funny anecdotes proved otherwise.

3. Sandara Park and Thunder:

Sandara Park, also known as Dara is a former member of the megahit girl group 2NE1 while her brother Park Sanghyun, also known as Thunder is a former member of the boy group MBLAQ. The two are known to have a sweet relationship as they now work on solo careers, sending support to each other.

5. Kim Jaekyung and Jaehyun

Kim Jaekyung is a former member of the girl group Rainbow whereas Jaehyun is a part of the rock band N.Flying as a drummer and percussionist. Kim Jaekyung was a trainee at JYP Entertainment at first switching to DSP Media joining Rainbow and further continuing in a subunit Rainbow Blaxx.

6. Bonus: BTS’ J-Hope and Jung Jiwoo

J-Hope, is a rapper, singer-songwriter of one of the biggest acts in the world. His sister Jung Jiwoo, who is a known YouTuber as well as has her own fashion line. She also signed an exclusive contract with CUBE Entertainment in March this year.

