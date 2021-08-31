Here are all the Kdramas airing in September to make it even more exciting

What’s the best serotonin boost? Well, if you ask a K-culture enthusiast, it is certainly watching K-dramas. Sad, happy, lonely, bored or tired, they’re one companion you can always rely on! As we move towards the closing of August, here are some super interesting K-dramas with incredible plots and highly talented actors to make your September delightful.

September 4

‘Lost’

Summary- The drama ‘Lost’ is about two ordinary individuals. Bu Jung, who is a forty-year-old ghostwriter, played by Jeon Do Yeon and a twenty-seven-year-old guy Kang Jae played by Ryu Joon Yeol. Both of the individuals feel stuck and think they might not be able to do great in their lives.

CAST- Jeon Do Yeon, Ryu Joon Yeol, Park Byung Eun, Kim Hyo Jin, Park Ji Young, Yang Dong Geun, Son Na Eun, Jo Eun-Ji, Jung Yun-Ha

AIR TIME- 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST)

NETWORK- JTBC

September 6

‘High Class’

Summary- The drama ‘High Class’ is a mystery drama that revolves around an extremely rich school. The character Song Yeo Wool starring Jo Yeo Jeong loses everything after she is framed for her husband’s murder. She unfolds the truth about his demise after meeting the woman who had an affair with her husband, who is the mother of Song Yeo Wool’s son’s classmate.

CAST- Jo Yeo Jeong, Jang Sun Yool, Kim Ji Soo, Kim Ji-Yoo, Park Se Jin, Park So Yi, Gong Hyun Joo, Seo Yoon Hyuk, Ha Joon

AIR TIME- 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST)

NETWORK- TvN

‘Mokkoji Kitchen’

Summary- Mokkoji Kitchen is a sweet romantic drama about a chef ‘Moo Young’ starring B1A4’s Gongchan, who is a very dedicated and hardworking individual and a student ‘Ro In’ starring Nam Kyu Hee, who is an extrovert and a big foodie who believes that the motive behind her existence is to try tasty food and cuisines.

CAST- B1A4’s Gongchan, Nam Kyu Hee

AIR TIME- 10 AM KST (6:30 AM IST)

EPISODES- 9

NETWORK: KOK

September 17

‘One the Woman’

Summary- ‘One the Woman’ is a hilarious drama about a corrupt prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo, played by Lee Ha Nee, who loses her memories and begins to live the life of the daughter-in-law of BK Group, a wealthy conglomerate family due to the similar appearance of the two. The male lead, Han Seung Wook is a chaebol who left the country due to the overwhelming stress of inheritance. When he coincidentally meets the love of his life, he doesn't want to lose her ever again.

CAST- Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Ha Nee, Lee Won Keun, Jin Seo Yeon, Park Jeong Hwa, Cho Dal Hwan, Na Young Hee, Hwang Young Hee, Kim Won Hae

AIR TIME- 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST)

EPISODES- 16

NETWORK- SBS

‘Squid Game’

Summary- The Netflix original drama is about a mysterious survival game with terrifying consequences on failing and two childhood friends who accept the strange invitation to compete in the children’s game to fight the battle to win the reward of 45.6 billion won!

CAST- Lee Jung Jae, Oh Young Soo, Kim Joo Ryoung, Lee You Mi, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, Wi Ha Jun, Heo Sung Tae, Yoo Seong Joo

NETWORK- Netflix

‘The Veil’

Summary- The action-packed thriller drama revolves around an elite field agent under National Intelligence Service named Han Ji Hyeok starring Namgoong Min. The agent with a perfect record goes missing for a year and is thought to be dead by most of the people. When he comes back, Han Ji Hyeok does everything under his capabilities to find out the people behind his abduction.

CAST- Namgoong Min, Park Ha Sun, Kim Ji Eun, Jang Young Nam, Kim Jong Tae

AIR TIME- 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST)

EPISODES- 12

NETWORK- MBC

‘Yumi’s Cells’

Summary- ‘Yumi’s Cells’ is a drama based on a hit webtoon series about an ordinary girl Yumi played by Kim Go Eun. The entire story is narrated based on the perspective of Yumi’s brain cells controlling her thoughts, feelings and actions. Yumi’s supportive cells and love for Goo Woong makes the drama a romantic and sweet must watch.

CAST- Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Jin Young, Lee Yu Bi, Park Ji Hyun, Choi Min Ho, Jung Soon Won

AIR TIME- 10:50 PM KST (7:20 PM IST)

EPISODES- 14

NETWORK- tvN, TVING

September 22

‘Dali and Gamjatang’

Summary- The romantic drama ‘Dali and Gamjatang’ revolves around Jin Mu Hak starring Kin Min Jae, whose family owns a successful multinational food corporation ‘DonDon F&B’. The character is uneducated but has a great sense of business dealing. The female lead Kim Dali starring Park Gyu Young is a stubborn and ignorant individual who belongs to a wealthy family and meets Jin Mu Hak for a research project.

CAST- Kim Min Jae, Park Gyu Young, Hwang Hee, Kwon Yul, Woo Hee Jin, Seo Jeong Yeon, Ahn Gil Gang

AIR TIME- 9:30 PM KST( 6 PM IST)

EPISODES- 16

NETWORK- KBS2

‘Hometown’

Summary- The drama ‘Hometown’ revolves around Choi Hyung In played by Yoo Jae Myung who is a police detective, investigating some strange murders happening around the town. Jo Jung Hyun’s life shatters into pieces after the world abandoned her for being the younger sister of a terrorist, however, she manages to build her life around her niece who suddenly disappears. Jo Jung Hyun tries everything in her capabilities to get her niece back.

CAST- Yoo Jae Myung, Han Ye Ri, Uhm Tae Goo, Lee Re, Heo Jung Eun, Park Mi Hyun

AIR TIME- 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST)

EPISODES- 6

NETWORK- tvN

