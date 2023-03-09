Here are BTS members’ marriage proposals and other highlights from SUGA’s ‘birthday special’ live

BTS’ SUGA has just turned 30 and fans of the artist and fellow BTS members cannot stop asking Yoongi to marry him. SUGA recently did a ‘birthday special’ live on his official SNS. These ‘birthday’ lives have now become tradition for Yoongi’s birthday who make it a point to interact with ARMYs every year on his birthday. This year Yoongi interacted with fans, cut his birthday cake with them and even played his guitar for a while. Below is a list of some of the most memorable moments from Yoongi’s ‘birthday special’ live.

1 | ‘Yoongi marry me’, say BTS members

Over the last few years, it has become quite a trend for fans of SUGA to ask him to marry them. SUGA’s recent appearance at the VIP premiere of Lee Sung Min starrer 'Devil's Deal' was also embellished with fans of the artist yelling and asking him to marry them. Bandwagoning on the aforementioned trend, BTS members Kim Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope commented on SUGA’s live broadcast asking him to marry them.

2 | SUGA sings It's Not Love if It Hurts Too Much

The live broadcast was further adorned with Yoongi’s soulful vocals when he sang Kim Kwang Seok’s It's Not Love if It Hurts Too Much. Fans could not stop gushing over SUGA’s magical voice.

3 | SUGA talks about upcoming world tour

When a fan asked SUGA how his preparations for his upcoming world tour were going, the BTS rapper responded by saying that it has started and that the live practice for the same has also begun. SUGA further added that even though his 2016 releases from his album AGUST D are all his own songs, they feel quite unfamiliar after all this time.

4 | SUGA's unique birthday cake

During the live broadcast, Yoongi was also seen cutting his birthday cake. Commenting on the cake SUGA added that the two cats on the cake were SUGA and AGUST D respectively. SUGA’s two artist names are often discussed by fans and followers of BTS. The intersections between the two sides of Min Yoongi are often aligned with these artist names.

