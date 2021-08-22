Here are our Top 10 moments from TXT’s visit to Jessi’s Showterview

TOMORROW X TOGETHER appeared on Jessi’s YouTube segment known as ‘Showterview with Jessi’ to promote their latest repackaged album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’. In classic Jessi fashion, it was chaotic, fun and full of sweet moments. We have compiled 10 of our favourites.

1. When Jessi was shocked that Soobin was the leader:

An adorable Soobin who always greets Jessi at KBS’ ‘Music Bank’ is the leader of the popular boy group and Jessi was shocked when she came to know of it.



2. When Jessi called Taehyun in charge of visuals:

With the personal introductions taking place when it was Taehyun’s turn and Jessi pointed out his amazing visuals. She further clarified her statement by saying everyone has different preferences making Taehyun smile wide.



3. When Jessi found out Beomgyu was good at talking back:

Beomgyu claimed to not cry easily making the group start bickering and Jessi wanting them to stop.

4. When Jessi learned Huening Kai and Taehyun’s birthday year:

A 32-year-old (international age) Jessi felt too old in front of Huening Kai and Taehyun who were born in 2002.

5. When Jessi was asked to guess which was not TXT’s song name:

In a game, Jessi was asked to guess which was not the group’s song finding out how they are notoriously famous for having really long song names.

6. When they performed ‘LOSER=LOVER’:

The mic choreography of the group’s latest title song ‘LOSER=LOVER’ was on display, only affirming their status as 4th generation K-pop stars.

7. When Jessi asked Yeonjun to try writing a letter in sexy style:

While writing a letter for their fans MOAs Yeonjun chose to bring out his sexy size, making everyone laugh.

8. When Taehyun chose ‘Jessi style’ as his theme:

Taehyun chose to write in Jessi style, purposely exaggerating his statements making Jessi call him out adorably.

9. When Jessi emphasized the importance of health and apologised to her fans:

On presenting a personalised cake for celebrating their comeback, the senior artist reminded the group to stay healthy always.

10. When Soobin thanked Jessi for always being good to him:

One of the sweetest closing statements came from Soobin who expressed his gratitude ad admiration to Jessi for always being nice to him and giving him loads of advice.

We look forward to more such amazing interactions between the two artists!

Check out the interview below.

