The top 10 fastest Kpop songs to reach a 100 million streams on Spotify: BTS and BLACKPINK dominate the list

Spotify has released the top 10 fastest songs to reach 100 million streams. It is not surprising that BTS and BLACKPINK dominate the list.

In the age of streaming and online sales, Spotify is one of the most prominent music streaming sites in the world. As such, the numbers provided by Spotify are quite accurate records of how different artist are performing globally. Especially at a time when manipulation of views and likes is a major problem, Spotify’s transparent policies are a great measure of performance and rating.

In the last year, K-Pop’s impact on the global music industry was unprecedented and huge. BTS and BLACKPINK, in particular, broke several records. BTS finally got nominated for the Grammy in a major music category, GFRIEND also made their first steps towards the Grammys. BLACKPINK became a force to be reckoned with and was named by many prominent authorities as one of the most powerful K-Pop groups ever. The incredible success of BTS and BLACKPINK was also reflected on Spotify. All the 10 of the top 10 fastest K-Pop songs to reach 100 million streams on Spotify were either from BTS or BLACKPINK.

Here is the complete list of the top 10 fastest Kpop songs to reach 100 million streams on Spotify:

10. “Black Swan” by BTS: 2 months, 21 days

9. “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK: 1 month, 28 days

8. “Kiss and Make Up” by Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK: 1 month, 25 days

7. “Fake Love” by BTS: 1 month, 18 days

6. “Lovesick Girls” by BLACKPINK: 1 month, 13 days

5. “Kill This Love” by BLACKPINK: 1 month, 10 days

4. “Ice Cream” by BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez: 1 month, 2 days

3. “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK: 29 days

2. “Boy With Luv” by BTS ft. Halsey: 26 days

1. “Dynamite” by BTS: 15 days

