Here are the top 5 webtoons that will have you looking for a relationship

The world of webtoons is a whimsical land with detailed characters, wide-spanning plots, and beautiful stories that have grabbed the attention of the young generation. Romance has been a top runner in the battle of genres and rightly so, with its relatable characters and dreamy storylines. We have compiled a list of 5 such webtoons you can binge read on Kross Komics for a swoon-worthy time.

1. A Business Proposal:

A current bestseller, ‘A Business Proposal’ is an exhilarating story following 2 people whose lives take a turn following a bind date. The plot thickens as the classic handsome CEO and pretty employee story gets added into an already complicated set-up. How will the two work it out?

2. The Soulless Duchess:

A love saga that stands true to its name, ‘The Soulless Duchess’ is a fantasy webtoon involving an innocent girl who is duped by her lover who has a secret affair with her cousin. Once caught, she wishes to right the wrong but loses consciousness, only to wake up a year in the past. How will she seek justice for herself?

3. I was tricked into this Fake Marriage:

Another romance fantasy, this one is a binge-worthy story that follows a countess looking to secure her family’s name and assets in the royal court. She comes across a secretive and arrogant stranger who she ends up marrying. Will the two fall in love or will the countess find someone else?

4. Boys Lipstick:

Yoongang, a boy who can see other people’s emotions through colours. Taehwa, a boy who likes to crossdress for reasons unknown. This Boys Love story is sure to keep you hooked as the two find strength within each other and work towards a happier life. It tackles multiple issues like cross-dressing, friendship, selfless love, and drama.

5. Do as you Like it:

‘Do as you Like it’ is based on a strong female lead Dian, the high spirited maid who likes things going her way. She reaches the Evenhart Castle in place of Lady Selene to help her out of an unwanted marriage while landing herself in a tangle by taking a fake identity in front of Sir Evenhart. This webtoon is looking to keep the fans excited for more with each episode.

Which webtoon will you be reading first? Let us know below.