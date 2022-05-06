Here are the winners of the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards: 2PM’s Junho, Kim Tae Ri and more

The Baeksang Arts Awards, also known as the Paeksang Arts Awards, are awards for excellence in film, television and theater in South Korea. The awards were first introduced in 1965 by Chang Key-young, the founder of the Hankook Ilbo newspaper, whose pen name was ‘Baeksang’. It was established for the development of Korean popular culture and art and for enhancing the morale of artists.

They are regarded as one of the most prestigious entertainment awards in South Korea. It is the only comprehensive awards ceremony in the country, recognising excellence in film, television and theater. In 2021-2022, we’ve had some incredible dramas and performances that have surprised us like Lee Jung Jae in the popular Netflix drama ‘Squid Game’ or the heartwarming youth-centric drama ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’. Let’s take a look at the winners of the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards:-

DRAMAS:

Baeksang Art Awards for the Most Popular Actor (Male): Lee Junho (Winner)

Baeksang Art Awards for the Most Popular Actor (Female): Kim Tae Ri (Winner)

Best Drama:

‘D.P.’

‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’

‘Squid Game’

‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’

‘Going to the Blue House Like This’

Best Actor (Male):

Kim Nam Gil for ‘Through the Darkness’

Lee Jung Jae for ‘Squid Game’

Lee Junho (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’)

Im Siwan (‘Tracer’)

Jung Hae In (‘D.P.’)

Best Actor (Female) :

Kim Tae Ri (‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’)

Kim Hye Soo (‘Juvenile Justice’)

Park Eun Bin (‘The King’s Affection’)

Lee Se Young (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’)

Han So Hee (‘My Name’)

Best Supporting Actor (Male):

Lee Deok Hwa (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’)

Lee Hak Joo (‘Going to the Blue House Like This’)

Lee Hyun Wook (‘Mine’)

Cho Hyun Chul (‘D.P.’)- Winner

Heo Sung Tae (‘Squid Game’)

Best Supporting Actor (Female):

Kang Mal Geum (‘Thirty Nine’)

Kim Shin Rok (‘Hellbound’)- Winner

Kim Joo Ryeong (‘Squid Game’)

Ok Ja Yeon (‘Mine’)

Jang Hye Jin (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’)

Best New Actor (Male):

Koo Kyo Hwan (‘D.P.’)- Winner

Shin Seung Ho (‘D.P.’)

Yoo In Soo (‘All of Us Are Dead’)

Choi Hyun Wook (‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’)

Tang Jun Sang (‘Racket Boys’)

Best New Actor (Female):

Kim Hye Jun (‘Inspector Koo’)

Lee Yeon (‘Juvenile Justice’)

Lee Yoo Mi (‘All of Us Are Dead’)

Jung Ho Yeon (‘Squid Game’)

Cho Yi Hyun (‘All of Us Are Dead’)

FILMS:

Best Film:

‘Miracle: Letters to the President’

‘Escape from Mogadishu’

‘Sewing Sisters’

‘Romance Without Love’

‘Kingmaker’

Best Actor (Male):

Kim Yoon Seok (‘Escape from Mogadishu’)

Sol Kyung Gu (‘Kingmaker’)

Lee Sun Kyun (‘Kingmaker’)

Jung Woo (‘Hot Blooded’)

Choi Min Sik (‘In Our Prime’)

Best Actor (Female):

Go Doo Shim (‘Everglow’)

Park So Dam (‘Special Cargo’)

Lee Hye Young (‘In Front of Your Face’)

Im Yoon Ah (‘Miracle: Letters to the President’)

Jeon Jong Seo (‘Romance Without Love’)

Best Supporting Actor (Male):

Koo Kyo Hwan (‘Escape from Mogadishu’)

Park Yong Woo (‘Spiritwalker’)

Sung Yoo Bin (‘Perhaps Love’)

Jo Woo Jin (‘Kingmaker’)- Winner

Heo Joon Ho (‘Escape from Mogadishu’)

Best Supporting Actor (Female):

Kim So Jin (‘Escape from Mogadishu’)

Kim Jae Hwa (‘Escape from Mogadishu’)

Shim Dal Gi (‘Snowball’)

Oh Na Ra (‘Perhaps Love’)

Lee Soo Kyung (‘Miracle: Letters to the President’)- Winner

Best New Actor (Male):

Kim Dong Hwi (‘In Our Prime’)

Kim Jae Beom (‘Hostage: Missing Celebrity’)

Mu Jin Sung (‘Perhaps Love’)

Lee Hong Nae (‘Hot Blooded’)

Jung Jae Kwang (‘Not Out’)

Best New Actor (Female):

Gong Seung Yeon (‘Aloners’)

Bang Min Ah (‘Snowball’)

Seohyun (‘Love and Leashes’)

Lee Yoo Mi (‘Young Adult Matters’)

Choi Seung Eun (‘Ten Months’)

VARIETY SHOWS:

Best Variety Show:

‘Kick A Goal’

‘Single's Inferno’

‘Street Woman Fighter’

‘Yoo Quiz On The Block’

‘Transit Love’

Best Entertainer (Male):

Kim Gura

Moon Se Yoon

Lee Yong Jin

Cho Se Ho

SHINee’s Key

Best Entertainer (Female):

Song Eun Yi

Lee Mi Joo

Lee Eun Ji

Joo Hyun Young

Hong Jin Kyung

ALSO READ: The Sound of Magic Early Review: Ji Chang Wook’s magic infiltrates Choi Sung Eun & Hwang In Yeop’s lives

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the winners? Let us know in the comments below.