Here’s all you need to know about the cast of the new Playlist web drama ‘Fang’

On July 30, agency King Kong by Starship said, "Choi Won-myung will appear in the playlist 'Fang' as 'Pi Jeong-won'. We hope you enjoy and love Choi Won-myung’s new mature character in his first drama post being discharged from the military.” Pi Jung Won is a talented media artist who also owns his own gallery and cafe. He develops feelings for Go Sa Ri (Yoon So Hee), who he has been close friends since they were young. Joo Woo Jae has been cast for the role of Ki Sun Jae, the CEO of the fashion brand that Go Sa Ri works for. A nearly perfect guy with both looks and skills, he shows warmth in his actions although he appears cold at times.

Unlike the 20-somethings who live beyond their capacity, 4 men appear in the life of Go Sa Ri (Yoon So-hee), who wants to start a new life in her 30s. In addition, 'Fang', which has been a hot topic as new work from the famous web drama production Playlist Studios, is expected to empathize with the situation that Millenials and early Gen Z go through.

Two other actors also joined the cast. Kim Hyun Jin will play model Yeon Ha Rim, a younger guy who isn’t afraid to express his feelings. Bang Eun Jung’s character Doo Ru Mi is a model who is always straightforward and confident, always willing to show interest when a handsome guy appears. She is an affectionate character who is very loyal to her friends.

Choi Won-myung made his debut in MBC's 'The Great First Wives' in 2015 and has shown warm visuals and stable acting skills in web dramas 'Between Friendship and Love 2' and SBS 'Wok of Love'. He had also taken on the role of an MC on KBS 2TV's 'Music Bank', showing off his smooth pacing and extraordinary talent.

Created by “A-TEEN” director Han Su Ji and “My Fuxxxxx Romance” director Baek Min Hee, “PENG” is scheduled to premiere later this year.

