Here’s all you need to know about the new KBS 2TV drama ‘School 2021’ cast line up

Actors Kim Yo-han, Choo Young-woo, Jo Yi-hyun, Hwang Bo-reum-byul, Kim Kang-min, and Seo Hee-sun will show the real school life of teenagers in the new KBS 2TV drama 'School 2021' (written by Dong Hee-seon Jo Ara, directed by Kim Min-tae) which depicts the dreams, friendships, and excitement of teenagers who choose a path other than the traditional entrance exam competition and for the youth who are placed on an ambiguous territory.

Kim Yo-han has been cast as Gong Gi-joon, who lost his dream of becoming a taekwondo player and became a wanderer and Choo Young-woo has been cast as Jung Young-joo, a transfer student with wounds and secrets, creating a high level of curiosity amongst the prospective viewers. It is said that the two will show their growth by having violent clashes.

On the other hand, Jo Yi-hyun is cast as Jin Ji-won, a confident high school girl with a firm dream, and Hwang Bo-reum-byul as Kang Seo-young, an elite who prepares for the entrance exam on her own without anyone's help. The two of them, moving towards their dreams in their own way, are expected to capture the hearts of viewers.

Kim Kang-min plays Ji Ho-seong, who is sincere about every dream of his which changes at the drop of a hat. Ji Ho-sung is expected to add vitality to the drama as a positive mood maker. Kim Kang-min, who has built a solid acting foundation through the 'Stove League' and ‘Hospital Playlist’ series, has kept his fans curious about his way of expressing the optimistic character of Ji Ho-seong.

Seo Hee-sun took on the role of Go Eun-bi, an idol trainee. Ko Eun-bi is a character that is stained with wounds on the inside which she hides using her cold and arrogant exterior. However, attention is focused on the formation of a love-hate relationship with Kang Seo-young (played by Hwang Bo-reum-byeol) and showing a special relationship.

The cast looks promising and we can't wait to see them create another successful rendition of the ‘School’ series.

ALSO READ: Rising actor Choo Young Woo reportedly cast as one of the leads in School 2021, replacing Kim Young Dae

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the full cast? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.