Here’s the April 2022 K-Pop comebacks featuring EXO’s Suho, BIGBANG, Dreamcatcher, SHINee’s Onew and more

April 4

SUHO (EXO)

Title Track: ‘Grey Suit’

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Grey Suit’

Kwon Eun Bi

Title Track: ‘Glitch’

Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘Colour Mood’

April 5

BIGBANG

Title Track: ‘Still Life’

Digital Single

IVE

Title Track: LOVE DIVE

Album: THE 2nd SINGLE ALBUM ‘LOVE DIVE’

April 7

GHOST9

Title Track: XRay

Album: 6th Mini Album ‘ARCADE : V’

SUHO (EXO)

Track: ‘Hurdle’

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Grey Suit’

April 11

MONSTA X

Album: Mini Album ‘SHAPE of LOVE'

ONEW (SHINee)

Track: DICE

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘DICE’

EPEX

Title Track: ‘학원歌’

Album: 3rd EP Album Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1. ‘21st Century Boys’

April 12

Dreamcatcher

Title Track: ‘MAISON’

Album: 2nd Album ‘Apocalypse: Save us’

DKZ

Album: 6th Single Album ‘CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM’

April 14

JUST B

Title Track: ‘RE=LOAD’

Album: 2ND MINI ALBUM ‘JUST BEGUN’

April 19

Apink

April 20

YOUNITE

Album: 1ST EP ‘YOUNI-BIRTH’

TBA

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul

LABOUM

