Here’s the April 2022 K-Pop comebacks featuring EXO’s Suho, BIGBANG, Dreamcatcher, SHINee’s Onew and more

by Anoushka Mathew   |  Updated on Apr 04, 2022 01:09 PM IST  |  9.8K
Suho and BIGBANG
Suho and BIGBANG; Picture Courtesy: SM Entertainment & YG Entertainment
April has a ton of amazing comebacks/debuts lined up and we are so excited to hear them! EXO’s Suho, BIGBANG, Dreamcatcher, SHINee’s Onew and more are gearing up to provide us with some amazing music for us to be hooked on to! BIGBANG is returning to the scene after a few years and the fans are just waiting to see them on stage again. 

April 4 

SUHO (EXO)

Title Track: ‘Grey Suit’ 

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Grey Suit’ 

Kwon Eun Bi 

Title Track: ‘Glitch’ 

Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘Colour Mood’

April 5 

BIGBANG

Title Track: ‘Still Life’

Digital Single 

IVE 

Title Track: LOVE DIVE 

Album: THE 2nd SINGLE ALBUM ‘LOVE DIVE’ 

April 7 

GHOST9 

Title Track: XRay 

Album:  6th Mini Album ‘ARCADE : V’

SUHO (EXO) 

Track: ‘Hurdle’ 

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Grey Suit’ 

April 11 

MONSTA X 

Album: Mini Album ‘SHAPE of LOVE'

ONEW (SHINee) 

Track: DICE 

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘DICE’ 

EPEX 

Title Track: ‘학원歌’

Album:  3rd EP Album Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1. ‘21st Century Boys’ 

April 12 

Dreamcatcher 

Title Track: ‘MAISON’

Album: 2nd Album ‘Apocalypse: Save us’

DKZ 

Album: 6th Single Album ‘CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM’

April 14 

JUST B 

Title Track: ‘RE=LOAD’

Album: 2ND MINI ALBUM ‘JUST BEGUN’

April 19 

Apink 

April 20 

YOUNITE

Album: 1ST EP ‘YOUNI-BIRTH’ 

TBA 

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul 

LABOUM

Which comeback/debut are you waiting for? Let us know in the comments below. 

