Here’s the April 2022 K-Pop comebacks featuring EXO’s Suho, BIGBANG, Dreamcatcher, SHINee’s Onew and more
April has a ton of amazing comebacks/debuts lined up and we are so excited to hear them! EXO’s Suho, BIGBANG, Dreamcatcher, SHINee’s Onew and more are gearing up to provide us with some amazing music for us to be hooked on to! BIGBANG is returning to the scene after a few years and the fans are just waiting to see them on stage again.
April 4
SUHO (EXO)
Title Track: ‘Grey Suit’
Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Grey Suit’
Kwon Eun Bi
Title Track: ‘Glitch’
Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘Colour Mood’
April 5
BIGBANG
Title Track: ‘Still Life’
Digital Single
IVE
Title Track: LOVE DIVE
Album: THE 2nd SINGLE ALBUM ‘LOVE DIVE’
April 7
GHOST9
Title Track: XRay
Album: 6th Mini Album ‘ARCADE : V’
SUHO (EXO)
Track: ‘Hurdle’
Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Grey Suit’
April 11
MONSTA X
Album: Mini Album ‘SHAPE of LOVE'
ONEW (SHINee)
Track: DICE
Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘DICE’
EPEX
Title Track: ‘학원歌’
Album: 3rd EP Album Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1. ‘21st Century Boys’
April 12
Dreamcatcher
Title Track: ‘MAISON’
Album: 2nd Album ‘Apocalypse: Save us’
DKZ
Album: 6th Single Album ‘CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM’
April 14
JUST B
Title Track: ‘RE=LOAD’
Album: 2ND MINI ALBUM ‘JUST BEGUN’
April 19
Apink
April 20
YOUNITE
Album: 1ST EP ‘YOUNI-BIRTH’
TBA
MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul
LABOUM
ALSO READ: BTS stuns at the Grammy Awards red carpet: Never seen before performance planned; Bang PD joins the gang
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
Which comeback/debut are you waiting for? Let us know in the comments below.