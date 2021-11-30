Here’s the December K Pop comeback schedule featuring NCT, MONSTA X, Gaho & ATEEZ

We are entering the last month of the year and the best way to end 2021 is with new debuts, some fiery comebacks, solo ventures and most importantly amazing music from all quarters. Here's a comprehensive list of December K-pop releases we are truly rooting for!

December 1

1. IVE: 'Eleven' (Debut)

2. EVERGLOW: RETURN OF THE GIRL (3rd mini-album)

3. WONHO: WHITE MIRACLE (Digital single)

4. Gaho: Part-Time Lover (Single)

December 2

1. T1419: Red Light, Green Light (Digital single)

December 3

1. ONF: Goosebumps (6th mini-album)

December 6

1. Xdinary Heroes: Happy Death Day (Debut)

December 7

1. WINNER's Mino: To Infinity (Third full length single album)

2. ONEWE: STUDIO WE: Recording #2 (Second demo album)

3. VIXX's RAVI: ANI (Digital single)

December 10

1. MONSTA X: THE DREAMING (English comeback)

2. ATEEZ: ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE

3. FT ISLAND: LOCK UP (8th mini-album)

December 12

1. Minzy: Fantabulous (Single)

December 14

1. NCT 2021: Universe (3rd album)

2. Kep1er: FIRST IMPACT (Debut)

