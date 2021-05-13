Here’s every nominee who will be gracing the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards today

Baeksang Arts Awards released their confirmed list of attendees! Check out who all are attending.

The biggest who’s who of the Korean entertainment industry are going to walk down the red carpet at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards today. The Baeksang Arts Awards celebrate excellence in streaming TV content, cable TV, broadcast, movies and theatrical productions. With 2020 releasing incredible shows and movies, in addition to getting huge exposure overseas, this year’s awards hold all the more value.

The nominations for this year’s awards were released on April 12. Among the many well-deserved shows and actors, it’s finally confirmed which nominee will be gracing the show with their presence. For It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, which is nominated in four categories, Kim Soo Hyun, Jang Young Nam, Oh Jung Se, writer Jo Yong and PD Park Shin Woo are confirmed to attend the show. The thriller drama The Penthouse will see all of its nominees grace the awards ceremony. Uhm Ki Joon, Kim So Yeon, Shin Eun Kyung, Kim Hyun Soo and Kim Young Dae are nominated in different categories each.

Actor Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ji Hoon, director Kim Chul Gyu and writer Yoo Jung Hee are also confirmed to attend for their drama Flower of Evil. The controversial drama River Where The Moon Rises will have the lead actors Kim So Hyun and Na In Woo attend. For the Vincenzo lovers, Song Joong Ki and director Kim Hee Won will be attending the show. Uhm Ji Won and Park Ha Sun of Birthcare Center, and Song Kang and Park Gyu Young of Sweet Home will represent their dramas too. Park Ju Hyun and Nam Yoon Su of Extracurricular alongwith Shin Hye Sun and Cha Chung Hwa from Mr. Queen have also confirmed their attendance.

Other nominees to walk the carpet are Lee Do Hyun (who is nominated for 18 Again), Kim Seon Ho (nominated for Start Up), Lee Joo Young (nominated for Times) and Lee Hee Joon (nominated for Mouse.)

As for the movies section, Sol Kyung Gu, Byun Yo Han, cinmetagropaher Lee Eui Tae, director Lee Joon Ik and writer Kim Se Gyeom will represent their movie The Book of Fish. We’ll also see Deliver Us From Evil actors Lee Jung Jae, Park Jung Min, Park So Yi, and director Hong Won Chan in the ceremony. The popular movie Voice of Silence actors Yoo Jae Myung, Yoo Ah In and director Hong Euin Jeong will also be seen at the show.

From Three Sisters, actresses Moon So RI, Jang Yoon Joo and Kim Sun Young are confirmed to attend the show. The Day I Died: Unclosed Case stars Kim Hye Soo, Lee Jung Eun along with director Park Ji Wan will represent their movies at the ceremony. Other people to attend are Jeon Jong Seo and director Lee Chung Hyun of The Call, Lee Re and Kim Do Yoon of Peninsula, Ye Soo Jung and director Lim Sun Ae from An Old Lady, Shin Jung Geun and Ryu Soo Young of Steel Rain 2: Summit, Jo Jin Woong from Me and Me, Lee Bong Geun from The Singer, Heon Joon Ho, Bae Jong Ok, Hong Kyung and Shin Hye Sun for Innocence and Krystal of More Than Family.

The 57th Baeksang Arts Awards will be hosted by Suzy and Shin Dong Yu[ and is definitely going to be a fun night. The broadcast will be broadcast live via JTBC and TikTok channels today, on May 13, at 9 PM KST, which is 5:30 PM IST.

Also Read: Seo Ye Ji will not be attending the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards despite winning an award

Are you going to tune in the awards ceremony? Also let us know who you’re rooting for in the comments below!

Credits :News1iMBC

Share your comment ×