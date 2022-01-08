Here’s everything that was REVEALED about BTS’ webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’

As of January 8, we have more exciting updates about BTS’ upcoming webtoon, ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’! The BTS members’ names and character emojis for Twitter have officially been revealed. Set to release through Naver Webtoon and Wattpad on January 15, the webtoon is the first of HYBE LABELS’ upcoming webtoons for the teams under its care - BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN.

BTS’ character names in ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ are - RM as Dogeon, Jin as Hwan, SUGA as Cein, J-Hope as Hosu, Jimin as Haru, V as Jooan, and Jungkook as Zeha. Additionally, the concept photos were also released today.

Along with the reveal of the character names, Twitter emojis, and the concept photos, HYBE LABELS also released an exciting teaser for the webtoon at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

The newly released trailer shows the members of BTS dressed in dark clothes in a dystopian setting, set to dramatic audio in the background. Barely over 20 seconds long, the trailer gives off a cinematic vibe, and is certain to get you hyped about the upcoming webtoon, if you weren’t already. Watch the trailer below:

Today’s teasers for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ follow the announcement on January 5 that BTS’ upcoming Webtoon will feature an official soundtrack produced by SUGA and sung by Jungkook. According to the schedule released previously, we can expect another round of concept photos on January 11, as well as character posters on January 14, before the webtoon’s official release on January 15.

Stay tuned for more updates about BTS’ ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’!

