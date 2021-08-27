Here’s everything we know about Day6’s Young K’s solo album so far

Day6’s Young K will release his mini-album ‘Eternal’ on September 6 as announced by the singer on August 16. This will be his debut solo album as he has been a part of the group Day6 since 2015. In a special Naver V Live held by the artist, he revealed the name of the album as well as announced plans to enlist in the military following the release.

After the announcement, the first teaser for ‘Eternal’ was dropped showing a mic on its stand in front of a chair, the usual set-up for any singer. The black and white image and the simplicity of it, bring forth a deep meaning for the singer-songwriter who will be taking his first steps all alone with his mini-album.

This was followed by a scheduler for the album that had the look of a timetable usually followed by stage professionals with multiple words underlined or circled. A guide video, tracklist, concept images, teasers and more awaited the singer before his album release.

Right on the heels of this, a guide video was shared that contained Young K’s purpose behind naming his album ‘Eternal’. Young K says he has been singing from the day he didn’t exist and will continue to do so until the day he doesn’t exist anymore. His meaningful relationship with music went beyond his existence. The artist plans to keep his story going without being bound by any limits, even time and so “I sing to be eternal”.

A total of 7 songs will be in Young K’s mini-album with one title track and one subtitle track, of which music videos will be released on September 6 and September 13, respectively.

‘Eternal’ will be made available to the world on September 6 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

