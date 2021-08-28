Here’s everything we know about OMEGA X’s first ever comeback so far

OMEGA X will be making their return to the K-pop music scene with their first-ever comeback as the group is set to release a single album ‘What’s Goin’ On’ after a series of teasers that are set to wow the fans. Announced on August 20, OMEGA X wishes to make a speedy return with a sporty theme being followed.

The first set of teasers were released for members Hangyeom, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin as they stared right at the camera with intense looks in their eyes, ferocious charms on display. Sparkling chains and decked in gloves, the boys looked ready for a magazine shoot.

Next in line were the images for Taedong, Xen, Jehyun who followed right in the footsteps of the members before them, in their own accessorized sporty wear.

Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, Yechan rounded off in their own flashy outfits, grabbing eyeballs everywhere.

The first video teaser followed with all the 11 members getting together for a striking pose-off under what appears to be a tunnel gleaming with fluorescent lighting.

Soon the second set of teasers came in with a contrasting sophisticated theme as the OMEGA X boys donned crisp black suits and pearl accessories that shifted the focus to their stunning visuals.

Starting with Jaehan, Sebin, Hangyeom, and Hwichan whose beauty radiated right the screens, Taedong, Xen, and Jehyun weren’t far behind with their own version of dapper and sleek. Kevin, Junghoon, Yechan, and Hyuk brought it full circle, sending ripples of amazement through awaiting fans.

We are looking forward to the release of ‘What’s Goin’ On’ on September 6 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

