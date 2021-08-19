Here’s everything we know about rookie group MIRAE’s comeback

MIRAE will make their first comeback soon! You heard that right, the rookie group is set to return with another mini-album, just five months after their debut album ‘KILLA’ was released in March this year. ‘Splash’ is scheduled to be available on August 25 across multiple music platforms. This is their second EP and will have 6 songs on the album.

On August 9, MIRAE announced their first-ever comeback with a new album ‘Splash’ along with the first teaser for the same. The teaser image followed the theme of the album as multicoloured splashes covered the image with a logo of the group MIRAE in white across it.

Following this, a teaser schedule was released displaying the timeline that will be followed leading up to the day of their comeback.

The album preview consisting of 2 versions of the album, poster, MIRAE card, postcard, unit card, polaroid card, photo card as well as a photo book were revealed to be included in the album. Right on schedule, the tracklist was unveiled with the 6 songs, ‘Splash’ (title song), ‘Bang Up’, ‘New Days’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Secret’ and ‘SUGAR’ to be a part of the album.

Next in line were the individual concept photos of the members in 2 different concepts as they made the best of their striking visuals. A biker theme was followed in one set of concept photos while the others had a more chic and colourful vibe to them.

MIRAE is a seven-member group formed by DSP Media, which made their debut with ‘KILLA’ on March 17 2021.

Are you excited for MIRAE’s first-ever comeback? Let us know below.