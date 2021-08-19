Here’s everything we know about rookie group MIRAE’s comeback

MIRAE will make their first comeback soon! You heard that right, the rookie group is set to return with another mini-album, just five months after their debut album ‘KILLA’ was released in March this year. ‘Splash’ is scheduled to be available on August 25 across multiple music platforms. This is their second EP and will have 6 songs on the album.
On August 9, MIRAE announced their first-ever comeback with a new album ‘Splash’ along with the first teaser for the same. The teaser image followed the theme of the album as multicoloured splashes covered the image with a logo of the group MIRAE in white across it.
미래소년 (MIRAE)
Splash - MIRAE 2nd Mini Album
COMING UP
2021.08.25 pic.twitter.com/tOWx71Bk23
— 미래소년 (MIRAE) OFFICIAL (@official_MIRAE) August 8, 2021
Following this, a teaser schedule was released displaying the timeline that will be followed leading up to the day of their comeback.
미래소년 (MIRAE)
Splash - MIRAE 2nd Mini Album
SCHEDULER pic.twitter.com/8WY1M4MYiv
— 미래소년 (MIRAE) OFFICIAL (@official_MIRAE) August 9, 2021
The album preview consisting of 2 versions of the album, poster, MIRAE card, postcard, unit card, polaroid card, photo card as well as a photo book were revealed to be included in the album. Right on schedule, the tracklist was unveiled with the 6 songs, ‘Splash’ (title song), ‘Bang Up’, ‘New Days’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Secret’ and ‘SUGAR’ to be a part of the album.
미래소년 (MIRAE)
Splash - MIRAE 2nd Mini Album
TRACK LIST
pic.twitter.com/e83dUIOKm2
— 미래소년 (MIRAE) OFFICIAL (@official_MIRAE) August 11, 2021
Next in line were the individual concept photos of the members in 2 different concepts as they made the best of their striking visuals. A biker theme was followed in one set of concept photos while the others had a more chic and colourful vibe to them.
미래소년 (MIRAE)
Splash - MIRAE 2nd Mini Album
CONCEPT PHOTO #박시영 #PARKSIYOUNG pic.twitter.com/OAVwbVpS0u
— 미래소년 (MIRAE) OFFICIAL (@official_MIRAE) August 12, 2021
미래소년 (MIRAE)
Splash - MIRAE 2nd Mini Album
CONCEPT PHOTO #리안 #LIEN pic.twitter.com/CRthMgVPbo
— 미래소년 (MIRAE) OFFICIAL (@official_MIRAE) August 13, 2021
미래소년 (MIRAE)
Splash - MIRAE 2nd Mini Album
CONCEPT PHOTO #유도현 #YOODOUHYUN pic.twitter.com/VacGqSV3Mg
— 미래소년 (MIRAE) OFFICIAL (@official_MIRAE) August 14, 2021
미래소년 (MIRAE)
Splash - MIRAE 2nd Mini Album
CONCEPT PHOTO #손동표 #SONDONGPYO pic.twitter.com/9KdZckVdJZ
— 미래소년 (MIRAE) OFFICIAL (@official_MIRAE) August 15, 2021
미래소년 (MIRAE)
Splash - MIRAE 2nd Mini Album
CONCEPT PHOTO #카엘 #KHAEL pic.twitter.com/rEIZtaP0Gt
— 미래소년 (MIRAE) OFFICIAL (@official_MIRAE) August 16, 2021
미래소년 (MIRAE)
Splash - MIRAE 2nd Mini Album
CONCEPT PHOTO #장유빈 #JANGYUBIN pic.twitter.com/lp1GrPqm1R
— 미래소년 (MIRAE) OFFICIAL (@official_MIRAE) August 17, 2021
미래소년 (MIRAE)
Splash - MIRAE 2nd Mini Album
CONCEPT PHOTO #이준혁 #LEEJUNHYUK pic.twitter.com/QnGUbu4Lfq
— 미래소년 (MIRAE) OFFICIAL (@official_MIRAE) August 18, 2021
MIRAE is a seven-member group formed by DSP Media, which made their debut with ‘KILLA’ on March 17 2021.
Are you excited for MIRAE’s first-ever comeback? Let us know below.