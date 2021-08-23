Here’s everything we know about STAYC’s comeback so far

STAYC is gearing up for their first-ever mini album and we are more than ready for it. The girl group confirmed their plans to release a new album in September as their agency HIGHUP Entertainment informed various media outlets about it on August 4. Soon, the announcement came in with a teaser image, for ‘STEREOTYPE’ to be released on September 6 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The schedule was dropped next, showing preview videos and images in 2 concept sets along with teasers.

Right on schedule, the ‘Preview #1 Concept A’ showed a beautiful message with ‘Never allow yourself to be blinded by prejudice’ and other meaningful sayings throughout the video.

Through the lens of a film camera, the six girls posed in artsy locations, their mesmerising beauty on display in the concept images released next. Situated among flowers in a wide field, STAYC makes it difficult for us to differentiate between them and the never-ending rows of swaying petals.

The ‘Preview #1 Concept B’ came with its own message of ‘The truth cannot be seen with prejudiced eyes’ as the girls came together in checkered outfits, their unfaltering charm hooking us in.

STAYC debuted on November 12, 2020, with their single album ‘Star to a Young Culture’ with lead single ‘So Bad’. It was followed by the release of their second single album ‘Staydom’ and its lead single ‘ASAP’ on April 8. Both the albums did not go unnoticed as they landed on Billboard charts and made a significant mark for the rookie girl group.

Are you looking forward to STAYC’s comeback? Let us know below.