Here’s the first look at Julianna Margulies on ‘The Morning Show’ season 2

Julianna Margulies will play the role of a host named Laura Peterson.

Apple’s The Morning Show had proved to be a big success for the streaming giant. The show garnered tremendous popularity amongst the audiences and received praise from the critics for dealing with a timely narrative mirroring society. The Morning Show was nominated for 8 Emmy Award winners and ended up winning one with Billy Crudup taking the trophy home for playing Cory Ellison in Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 2020 category. The show has an ensemble cast of prolific movie stars including Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, and Reese Witherspoon amongst others. Season 2 of the show is much awaited with the fans though it does not have an official release date yet.

By the end of season one, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) decided to speak live on air about the toxic culture that goes on behind the glamorous doors of The Morning Show. Julianna Margulies will be debuting in the second season portraying Laura Peterson, another host on the show. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Julianna spoke about her character and she will be acting as a stabilizing force amongst other characters in the show. “She's a woman who has been through the fire and back and made it out alive," said Julianna about her part.

Kerry Ehrin, showrunner of The Morning Show spoke about Laura’s entrance into the equation of the show and said, “The idea really stemmed from having a character who had done the work and what that looked like in this industry and in the UBA environment.” She further mentioned, "We wanted to create a mentor figure for Bradley that was somebody who does things differently."

