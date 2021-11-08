Here’s the full list of nominations for 2021 Melon Music Awards feat BTS, NCT DREAM, IU & more

Keep your eyes peeled for one of the biggest nights in the K-pop industry has opened its doors once again. After an ONTACT (online no contact) event last year where artists gathered for some very vibrant and delightful performances. The nominations for this year’s awards have been announced.

Album of the Year:

BTS - BE

NCT DREAM - Hot Sauce

IU - Lilac

SHINee - Don't Call Me

OH MY GIRL - Dear OHMYGIRL

Red Velvet’s Joy - Hello

AKMU - Next Episode

Brave Girls - Summer Queen

Baek Yerin - Tellusboutyourself

Heize - HAPPEN

Best Song of the Year:

Song I Han - I Will Be Your Shining Star

Kyoung Seo - Shiny Star

Lee Mujin - Traffic Light

Heize - HAPPEN

BTS - Butter

IU - Celebrity

OH MY GIRL - Dun Dun Dance

aespa - Next Level

BLACKPINK’s Rosé - On The Ground

(Show Me The Money) SMTM9 - VVS

Rookie of the Year:

aespa

STAYC

ENHYPEN

Lee Mujin

KyoungSeo

Gunho Jeon

Best Male Solo:

Lee Mujin

Lim Young Woong

10cm

ASH ISLAND

lIlBOI

Best Female Solo:

IU

Girls Generation’s Taeyeon

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Heize

KyoungSeo

Best Male Group:

BTS

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

Homies

Best Female Group:

OH MY GIRL

aespa

STAYC

TWICE

BraveGirls

Netizens' Popularity Award:

BTS

IU

aespa

Red Velvet

Highlight’s Yang Yoseob

Apink’s Eunji

OH MY GIRL

Girls Generation’s Taeyeon

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

(G)I-DLE

Brave Girls

TOP10 (Bongsang):

BTS

NCT DREAM

IU

BAEKHYUN

aespa

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Red Velvet’s Joy

OH MY GIRL

Girls Generation’s Taeyeon

STAYC

SHINee

TWICE

Brave Girls

AKMU

Yerin Baek

ASH ISLAND

Heize

Lim Young Woong

MSG Wannabe (M.O.M)

10cm

Lee Seung Gi

Lee Mujin

Jung Eunji

Yang Yoseop

lIlBOI

Hospital Playlist

Huh Gak

Homies

KyoungSeo

Miranni, Munchman, Kundi Panda, MUSHVENOM

Lee Yejoon

2021 Melon Music Awards criteria:

Artist of the Year: 60 percent digital + 20 percent judge + 20 percent vote

Album of the Year: 60 percent digital + 20 percent judge + 20 percent vote

Song of the Year: 60 percent digital + 20 percent judge + 20 percent vote

Record of the Year: 100 percent judge

Bonsang: 80 percent digital + 20 percent vote

Rookie of the Year: 60 percent digital + 20 percent judge + 20 percent vote

