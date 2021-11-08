Here’s the full list of nominations for 2021 Melon Music Awards feat BTS, NCT DREAM, IU & more
Keep your eyes peeled for one of the biggest nights in the K-pop industry has opened its doors once again. After an ONTACT (online no contact) event last year where artists gathered for some very vibrant and delightful performances. The nominations for this year’s awards have been announced.
Album of the Year:
BTS - BE
NCT DREAM - Hot Sauce
IU - Lilac
SHINee - Don't Call Me
OH MY GIRL - Dear OHMYGIRL
Red Velvet’s Joy - Hello
AKMU - Next Episode
Brave Girls - Summer Queen
Baek Yerin - Tellusboutyourself
Heize - HAPPEN
Best Song of the Year:
Song I Han - I Will Be Your Shining Star
Kyoung Seo - Shiny Star
Lee Mujin - Traffic Light
Heize - HAPPEN
BTS - Butter
IU - Celebrity
OH MY GIRL - Dun Dun Dance
aespa - Next Level
BLACKPINK’s Rosé - On The Ground
(Show Me The Money) SMTM9 - VVS
Rookie of the Year:
aespa
STAYC
ENHYPEN
Lee Mujin
KyoungSeo
Gunho Jeon
Best Male Solo:
Lee Mujin
Lim Young Woong
10cm
ASH ISLAND
lIlBOI
Best Female Solo:
IU
Girls Generation’s Taeyeon
BLACKPINK’s Rosé
Heize
KyoungSeo
Best Male Group:
BTS
NCT DREAM
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Homies
Best Female Group:
OH MY GIRL
aespa
STAYC
TWICE
BraveGirls
Netizens' Popularity Award:
BTS
IU
aespa
Red Velvet
Highlight’s Yang Yoseob
Apink’s Eunji
OH MY GIRL
Girls Generation’s Taeyeon
BLACKPINK’s Rosé
(G)I-DLE
Brave Girls
TOP10 (Bongsang):
BTS
NCT DREAM
IU
BAEKHYUN
aespa
BLACKPINK’s Rosé
Red Velvet’s Joy
OH MY GIRL
Girls Generation’s Taeyeon
STAYC
SHINee
TWICE
Brave Girls
AKMU
Yerin Baek
ASH ISLAND
Heize
Lim Young Woong
MSG Wannabe (M.O.M)
10cm
Lee Seung Gi
Lee Mujin
Jung Eunji
Yang Yoseop
lIlBOI
Hospital Playlist
Huh Gak
Homies
KyoungSeo
Miranni, Munchman, Kundi Panda, MUSHVENOM
Lee Yejoon
2021 Melon Music Awards criteria:
Artist of the Year: 60 percent digital + 20 percent judge + 20 percent vote
Album of the Year: 60 percent digital + 20 percent judge + 20 percent vote
Song of the Year: 60 percent digital + 20 percent judge + 20 percent vote
Record of the Year: 100 percent judge
Bonsang: 80 percent digital + 20 percent vote
Rookie of the Year: 60 percent digital + 20 percent judge + 20 percent vote
