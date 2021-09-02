Here’s how the BTS members celebrated Jungkook’s birthday

BTS’ youngest member, Jeon Jungkook celebrated his twenty-fourth birthday on September 1, 2021, and BTS’ members didn’t hesitate to express their love for the maknae.

It all started when Jungkook connected with fans through Weverse and assured them that he will read all the wishes they post, which he actually did. Jin took this opportunity and became the first member to wish him by posting ‘Jungkook, Happy Birthday’. The eldest always wants to be the first one to wish all members, even if it is before the day actually arrives.

While Jungkook came live to cut the birthday cake with ARMYs and give them a small concert singing many songs like ‘Heartbeat’, ‘Home’, ‘Paradise’ and more, member J-Hope joined the singer by crashing the live broadcast. He tightly hugged Jungkook and left the room for a short while, only to bring him an ice-cream cake. J-Hope’s sunshine smile made both Jungkook and the ARMYs’ day even more delightful.

Later on, J-Hope also posted heartwarming pictures of Jungkook and himself.

Here are the tweets by J-Hope.

SUGA and RM took to BTS' Twitter account to congratulate Jungkook. SUGA posted a heartfelt message that read '15-year-old Jungkook is now 25 years old, time flies. Happy Birthday!’ while the leader posted selcas with the youngest and wrote ‘Kookaa, happy birthday’ while calling himself the ‘principal’.

Here are the tweets by SUGA and RM.

Jimin, like always, searched for the most hilarious pictures of the member and wrote ‘Our maknae, Happy birthday. Many many congratulations’.

Here's what Jimin tweeted for the youngest.

Did you enjoy Jungkook’s live broadcast? Let us know in the comments below.