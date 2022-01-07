Here’s how the GOT7 members wished leader JAY B for his birthday; Warning you might shed a tear or two

Aghases assemble! The new year has surely begun well for the fans of GOT7 who have been getting a multitude of updates from their favourite group. More so, on leader JAY B’s birthday. On January 6, Lim Jaebom aka JAY B from boy group GOT7 rang in his 28th birthday and was showered with love from all around the world.

And in the midst of this, some wishes were surely more memorable. JAY B is the special host for every week in this month, on KBS Cool FM’s STATION Z where he dons the radio jockey hat on Wednesday for 'JAY B's R&B' which is a unique corner for the singer. This week, the day of his birth happened to fall right on the same day and the staff for the channel had planned a surprise gift for the leader of GOT7.

Midway through the show, a voice started singing the birthday song for JAY B and it happened to be none other than the youngest GOT7 member, Yugyeom. He wished him to be even happier and stay healthy as well as an adorable ‘Fighting’. The visibly happy and surprised JAY B was then met with BamBam’s wishes that began with his signature “skrrt skrrt” and proceeded to tease him for growing older by another year. The shock did not end there however as BamBam then thanked him for being a good leader and hyung, followed by asking him to buy something delicious.

His JJ Project partner Jinyoung’s wishes were more formal but funny nonetheless as he asked JAY B about his feelings on turning 30 (in Korean age). Jinyoung recalled their long togetherness and expressed how he felt proud about JAY B always being a good person. Youngjae’s wishes asked him to eat a lot and be healthy, further promising to be good to his hyung. Last but not the least, Jackson’s voice seemed to shock even the birthday boy as he is currently in China for promotions. Jackson mentioned how he is always thinking of JAY B and wished to be by his side.

