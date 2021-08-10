Here’s how IU nailed 1000 years of fashion in the period drama Hotel Del Luna

IU is not only a pop icon but also a phenomenal actress with amazing talent, today, we’re looking back at one of her most popular roles in Hotel Del Luna where she essays the role of Jang Man Wol who is a one-thousand-year-old hotelier in charge of a hotel for ghosts. Not only is the show super gripping and promising thrill, but it also features great style and transition through different years the character has lived in.

In the show, fans (including us) saw an overload of victorian high collars, dramatic puffy sleeves inspired by 80s Parisian style or even the sneaky metallic tones that were an ode to the different times, years and centuries she’s lived in. IU perfectly played up the old-world charm as she maintained the mysterious yet hauntingly beautiful look with her wardrobe, flowing silhouettes, grand gowns and elegant jewellery, every element of her look was eerie but intriguing.

Apart from a vintage wardrobe that felt straight out of a Victorian film, IU was also seen wearing some pretty regal jewellery. The hair accessories the idol wore were nothing short of a crown and were always tucked away neatly; be it her braids, hats or ornate hairpins. The idol seems to have also taken inspiration from another regal fashion icon--Audrey Hepburn. IU did justice to each look from each era and sold the plot of the show very well. The popstar also proved her range; Not just with her versatile acting but also her varied wardrobe!

