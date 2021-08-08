Here’s how Kim Da Mi aka Yi Seo’s style in Itaewon Class went beyond fashion and visuals

As an ode to the most stylish K Dramas of all time, we are looking back at Itaewon Class and the lead Kim Da Mi aka Yi Seo’s phenomenal style from the show! Apart from looking fully fabulous in the show, the styling spoke volumes about the complexities of the show and what the character was going through at the time. The stylists of the show depicted Yi Seo to be smart, young and with impeccable styling! Here are a few trends we loved.

Being a strong and independent woman, Yi Seo made sure that her wardrobe reflected the same, whether it came to colours or textures, Yi Seo was seen rocking textures like leather and dark colours like the boss she was.

Yi Seo also didn’t want to stand out from the crowd at times, and her plaid choices reflected just that. Sure flannel makes a chic statement but it expressed much more about Yi Seo’s wish to blend in with the crowd. The character also styled a lot of layers which held a mirror to her layered personality!

In an effort to take her camouflaging forward, Yi Seo moved a step ahead from flannel and landed on a neutral colour palette to help her blend in. What’s interesting was, even in nude and beige tones, Yi Seo remained true to her personal style and made sure to have dark tones of maroon or emerald somewhere in her ensembles, and her hair too!

