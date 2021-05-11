Here’s how Lee Min Ho Lovers India celebrated 15 years of the actor being the King of Hearts & Romance

Check out what the fans sent to the actor and various other things below!

Talk to any Korean culture enthusiast about classic K-Drama actors or shows, and Lee Min Ho would never be too far from the top of that list. The 33-year-old actor made his debut with Secret Campus in 2006 and rose to stardom with the classic show Boys Over Flowers in 2009. With shows such as The Legend of The Blue Sea, Bounty Hunters and The King; Eternal Monarch in his kitty, he is extremely popular in the current Korean entertainment scene.

Actor Lee Min Ho celebrates his debut anniversary on May 10, 2021 - which is the second greatest day for fans (first is his birthday!). But this year’s anniversary holds more importance as it marks the actor’s 15 years in the industry! To celebrate this incredible landmark, the Indian Minoz fandom also celebrated their beloved King’s birthday in style!

Fan accounts try their best to make themselves and their fellow fans reach a bit closer to the idol, even if it’s the littlest of things. And the Indian Minoz fandom, especially LeeMinHoLovers India (@leeminho_lovers_india), helmed by Rajita Veni Saladi from Andhra Pradesh, has succeeded multiple times in doing so. For years, the fandom has participated in marking Lee Min Ho’s presence in India and making sure they know it too. They’ve gifted a star to the actor, adopted a panda from WWF in his name, organised plantation projects and more. They have also been acknowledged by Lee Min Ho himself! Keep on reading to know how!

This year, the Indian Minoz fandom celebrated the anniversary in a very special way. The things that the fandom pulled off are very thoughtful and meaningful, to say the least.

Donations to the Sonu Sood Foundation

With the current times proving tough for everyone, the fans came together and donated INR 20,000/- to Sonu Sood Foundation for COVID-19 relief fund. The reason for this thoughtful donation of theirs is, as the LeeMinhoLoversIndia say, because Lee Min Ho always encourages his fans to “help people and as Sonu Sood is helping many families in this pandemic situation, LeeMinhoLovers thought to help and support many families and wishes everyone [to] get better soon.”

Tree Plantation & Adoption to WWF (World Wildlife Fund)

Another thoughtful gesture by the Indian Minoz fandom is that they donated and adopted a total of 50 trees, which will be planted under the name of the actor. They came up with this gesture because Lee Min Ho has time and again talked about protecting nature and his charity foundation, PROMIZ is an official partner of WWF.

Sent adorable but useful gifts to Lee Min Ho

After all the above, the last thing they did is send gifts to the actor, to show him their support and love. They sent a sweatshirt and a cute dress for his pet Choco, with a congratulatory card. It expresses their gratitude, their love and their wishes for his future self and projects. The gifts reached Lee Min Ho’s agency, MYM Entertainment, and we’re as excited as anyone else!

Back in October 2020, LeeMinhoLovers India sent the actor best wishes during the start of Pachinko’s filming, in a classic Korean style - by sending a coffee truck! After gifting him a star, curating plantation drives and more, they were bound to be noticed by the agency and him! The actor himself sent a card to them with his autograph! Check it below:

A heartiest congratulations to Lee Min Ho Lovers India for taking thoughtful initiatives, always making sure to wish Lee Min Ho with amazing gestures and pulling off such great feats! More power to you!

