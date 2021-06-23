Here’s how the Vincenzo Bromance between Kim Sung Cheol & Song Joong Ki saw the light of the day!

Watch the incredible energy between one of the top bromance couple of 2021!

Kim Sung Cheol revealed in a recent interview that Song Joong Ki tried to persuade him for the role of President Hwang Min Seong. And also how the charming actor actually achieved to do so! If you have forgotten or don’t know much about the Vincenzo Bromance, it features Kim Sung Cheol playing Hwang Min Seong, a President with a soft and naive personality. He falls head over heels for the dashing Italian consigliere, Vincenzo.

Vincenzo became one of the most popular K-Dramas of 2021. While the drama has many memorable scenes, one of them is Hwang Min Seong meeting Vincenzo for the first time. The short scene between the two of them made an impression on fans minds and became quite popular. In a recent talk show called History, the two actors, Kim Sung Cheol and Song Joong Ki sat down to discuss the show. Kim Sung Cheol then revealed that when he first saw the script, he did think it was interesting, but he didn’t want to do it! Apparently, Song Joong Ki first approached him asking him to do a cameo role.

When Kim Sung Cheol said no, Song Joong Ki channeled his inner mafia and persuaded him in a jiffy! Recalling the discussion of the origin of the bromance, Song Joong Ki said to the host, “I’m a mafia. I said, ‘ You’ve been resting lately, right?’ [Seong Cheol replied] ‘I got it’ That’s how Seong Cheol came [in the show].”

The bromance between them isn’t only on screen. They showed amazing chemistry while playing games with host Jae Jae too! The entire video will definitely have fans smiling wide!

Watch the video with English subtitles below:

Did you like the bromance between Vincenzo and Hwang Min Seo? Tell us your favourite moments in the comments below!

