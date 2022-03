Here’s the March 2022 K-Pop comeback schedule featuring Red Velvet, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and more

As we further dive into 2022, it looks like we’re being treated with new comebacks and debuts! Big groups like Red Velvet, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, P1Harmony, Weeekly and more! There are some solos as well like Solar from MAMAMOO, MONSTA X’s Kihyun, Kim Woo Seok, Ailee, SUNMI and the names just keep coming.

March 2

TEMPEST (Debut)

Title Track: ‘Bad News’

Album: 1st MINI Album ‘It’s ME, It’s WE’

Cherry Bullet

Title Track: ‘Love In Space’

Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘Cherry Wish’

BANG YONGGUK (B.A.P)

Title Track: ‘UP’

Album: 1ST EP ALBUM ‘2’

March 7

Weeekly

Title Track: ‘Ven para’

Album: 1st Single Album ‘Play Game : AWAKE’

Kim Woo Seok

Title Track: ‘Switch’

Album: ‘3RD DESIRE [Reve]’

Ailee

Title Track: ‘I’M LOVIN’ AMY(ENG VER.)’

March 8

SUNMI X Spotify

Title Track: ‘Oh Sorry Ya’

March 10

P1HARMONY

Album: ‘Do It Like This (English Version)’

March 14

(G)I-DLE

Title Track: ‘Tomboy’

Album: 1st Full Album ‘I NEVER DIE’

Brave Girls

March 15

MOONBIN&SANHA (ASTRO)

Title Track: ‘WHO’

Album: 2nd Mini Album ‘REFUGE’

KIHYUN (MONSTA X)

Album: The 1st Single Album ‘VOYAGER’

March 16

WEi

Album: 4th Mini Album [Love Pt.1 : First Love]

SOLAR (MAMAMOO)

Album: mini album, ‘容 : FACE,’

Title: ‘꿀 (HONEY)’

March 17

CRAXY

Title Track: ‘Trigger’

Album: 2nd MINI ALBUM ‘Zero’ Chapter 2 ‘DANCE WITH GOD’

KINGDOM

Album: ‘History Of Kingdom : Part Ⅳ. Dann’

March 18

Stray Kids

Album: Mini Album ‘ODDINARY’

XG (Debut)

March 19

Red Velvet

‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’

March 22

CRAVITY

Album: ‘1st ALBUM PART 2 LIBERTY : IN OUR COSMOS’

March 28

NCT Dream

Album: The 2nd Album ‘Glitch Mode’

Which comeback/debut are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.