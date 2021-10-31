Here’s the November K Pop comeback schedule featuring THE BOYZ, TWICE, MONSTA X and more

October has had some amazing comebacks from aespa’s futuristic EDM track ‘Savage’ and ENHYPEN’s emo rock track ‘Tamed-Dashed’ to TWICE’s English track ‘The Feels’ and SEVENTEEN’s intoxicating rock track ‘Rock with You’, it’s been a great month for the fans and that’s just not it as November has some absolutely smashing comebacks in store for us.These few months has introduced us to new groups, new concepts and new soloists which has kept us waiting for more. THE BOYZ, TWICE, SUPER JUNIOR D&E and so many more groups are going to fill our lives with foot tapping and groovy music so here’s list of more tracks that will definitely be on repeat:

November 1st

THE BOYZ: 3rd Single Album- 'MAVERICK'

2AM: 4th Mini Album 'Ballad 21 F/W'

November 2

SUPER JUNIOR D&E: ‘COUNTDOWN’ (1st Full Album)

LEO (VIXX): ‘I'm Still Here’ (Digital Single)

November 3

MJ (ASTRO): ‘Happy Virus’ (Digital Single Album)

LABOUM: ‘BLOSSOM’

November 4

TO1: ‘RE:ALIZE’

November 9

ONEUS: ‘BLOOD MOON’

November 11

B.I: ‘COSMOS’

November 12

TWICE: ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’

Mark Tuan (GOT7): ‘Last Breath’

November 19

MONSTA X: ‘NO LIMIT’

To Be Announced:

EXO’s Kai

With such colourful tracks on the way, November is surely going to be an eventful month so keep your eyes peeled for some amazing comebacks!

