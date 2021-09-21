Here’s why BLACKPINK alums Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé & Jennie are style stars to look out for

The four-member South Korean girl band — who get their name from the mixture of tough "black" and flirty "pink" of their songs — have been global superstars since the release of their June 2016 single Boombayah. Between their debut in 2016 and the 2020 release of The Album, Blackpink released fewer than 22 songs, all singles. Despite the small discography, the group's glam and dance choreography quickly engaged a multitude of followers who now make their die-hard fandom BLINKS. Today we break down each member’s aesthetic to see what makes it great.

Lisa: Thailand born, ​​Lalisa Pranpriya Manoban is known for both her rap and dance skills. This alum is the newest wave in international style when it comes to fashion. At just 25-year-old the Thai rapper has found a niche in monochrome outfits and her signature play on accessories and textures.

Jisoo: Singer Kim Jisoo is often referred to as "adorable" by BLINKs. She’s famous for her chic feminine style and dainty wardrobe choices, which not to mention, go perfectly with her cute, girl next door image.

Rosé: Groups main singer and Australian native, Rose has the attention of almost every fashion monger in the industry. Pop icon and trendsetter is known for her preppy schoolgirl style and Y2k style is every teen’s dream!

Jennie: Grace and sophistication with a hit of street style make Jennie a force of fashion! Her goth glamour vibes will have you inspired to dress like her!

