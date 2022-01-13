Here’s WHY fans are convinced ‘Snowdrop’ costars BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Jung Hae In have become BFFs

The duo that we love and cherish! JTBC’s ‘Snowdrop’ has brought together a stellar cast that has come to befriend each other and we couldn’t be happier. From Kim Hye Yoon’s sweet exchange with Jisoo to Yoo In Na’s experienced takes, fans have been subjected to a multitude of interesting content to go through with.

In the midst of this, the lead couple has received the most praise for its infallible chemistry and the collective overload of charms at the hands of actor Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK member Jisoo. The most recent interaction between the two seems to have convinced the fans of their closeness. On January 12, Jung Hae In shared a photo with fellow actors Jang In Sub and Kim Min Kyu who take on the roles of Lee Eung Cheol and Joo Gyeok Chan, respectively, in ‘Snowdrop’.

Originally the photo had no caption with it and the ‘D.P.’ actor had tagged the two others in the image. But soon, a photo credit was added to the caption, “Photo by @sooyaaa__” which is Jisoo’s Instagram handle. Check out the post below.

The swift change in the caption has convinced the fans that the two have developed a lovely friendship. At the same time, they cannot rule out the possibility that Jisoo adorably asked for the change and for her name to be included in the caption.

The world is loving the new on-screen couple in town and so are we!

