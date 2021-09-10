Here’s why Kpop craze goes beyond music; Looking at the style effect Korean stars have left on the world

Parasite winning at the Oscars is one thing, the new much-hyped Filter track by BTS, is another. But nothing is quite like the overwhelming K-Pop hype at Fashion Week. Some say that South Korean K-Pop stars are the world's biggest influencers, having the biggest pull on Instagram. Having the entire world going bananas for K-Pop, with bands selling out stadiums in just seconds, it makes sense that luxury fashion brands want their slice of the pie. With BTS wearing custom-made tour outfits designed by Kim Jones for Christian Dior, it’s likely their far-reaching appeal won’t stop anytime soon.

Are Korean celebrities becoming the next face of luxury fashion? G-Dragon was the first Korean musician to ever collaborate with Nike for limited-edition sneakers, which sold out in a matter of seconds. The fashion ‘It Boy’ has been a Chanel ambassador, too, while Kai of the K-Pop group Exo is a muse for Gucci, too. Case in point: Lisa aka Lalisa Manoban, the star of the K-Pop group Blackpink, was in the front row of the Prada show today at Milan Fashion Week. The crowd went absolutely wild - far wilder than most fashion week scrums, stopping traffic more than any other celebrity. The Thai performer politely made her way to the venue, waving along the way, like the queen, only to slip into Prada’s front row, alongside talents like Tamu McPherson, Chiara Ferragni, Yoyo Cao and Caroline Daur.

In February 2020, Lisa — currently muse for Hedi Slimane’s Celine — took a trip to Milan for Prada’s AW20 shows. Given their proven selling power — magazines have reported needing to print quadruple copies to supply demand, their tours sell out in seconds — the relationship between the band and fashion’s leading houses will long continue to flourish.

