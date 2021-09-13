Korean idols are inspiring our new street style; Here’s what we love

Even though we’re not fully allowed to be out and about back into the world post-COVID, we’re listing all the styles we have our eyes on to try once the world reopens and we can finally dress to aces in our Sunday bests and impress the world with our style. Looking at trendy pieces for the favourable time to come, we, of course, curated a list of trends inspired by our favourite Korean idols and their remarkable style.

An all-black outfit hardly ever disappoint, cool, casual, dressy, slimming and versatile all at the same time, black outfits are as foolproof as it gets. Whether you want to opt for a subtle and casual look or dress it up for a formal event, an all-black ensemble has got you sorted for almost everything on your calendar!

Take a walk on the wild side because jungle influence is big this season! Call it the lack of association we’ve had with nature or animals this year or just a trend making a comeback, animal trend is coming back in a big way. All things playful describe the fun print and can be worked with other prints or thrown over a monochromatic look to make it a statement piece!

Colour blocking may seem bold to some but the ultimate way to stand out and look chic. The trend has been spotted in Korea and dominated global street style. If you’re still not convinced, instead of pairing two contrasting colours together, try picking different shades from the same colour family like browns and pinks, and see how you feel!

