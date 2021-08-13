Here’s why Search WWW is the only show you need to watch for fashion inspo before you head back to office

Today we are looking back at one of the finest Korean Dramas of 2019--Search: WWW. One of the finest in terms of style, casting, plot and direction of course. While all aspects of the gripping 1 season-long show were enough to keep us hooked, what added the extra oomph was the attention to detail and style in the show. From force pantsuits to smart layering and classy colour palettes, the show had it all and more.

For the unversed, the show is about 3 21st century women, working at the top two competitive web portal companies, decide to put their careers ahead of everything else in their lives. So it was a given that there would be plenty of work looks and office inspiration in the show, but the series also featured a multitude of easy styles, neutral palettes and more.

Decoding Im Soo Jung aka Bae Ta Mi’s style: Running a tech giant search engine company, the character is complex, fierce and polished to the tee. Dark palettes dominate her wardrobe to establish her strong sense of dominance and seriousness.

Decoding Lee Da Hee aka Cha Hyun’s style: Just as fearless as her co-stars, the character stood out for her accessorising! From over the top accessories to flawless makeup and statement bags every so often, Lee Da Hee took the cake with her lady boss looks.

Decoding Jeon Hye Jin aka Song Ga Kyung’s style: Pantsuits were the forte of this character, while the character was very modern and of course a powerhouse at work, her cores were very traditional and that was highlighted in her modern meets traditional style.

ALSO READ: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk starrer Start Up makes a good debut; Krystal, Jang Dong Yoon's Search records decent rating