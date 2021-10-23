Here’s why we love IU’s cool girl style

In addition to being a phenomenal singer and actress, IU is also a fashion star on the rise. Be it her incredible performance in Hotel Del Luna or her role in Bel Ami, IU aces her style in every role. After making her debut way back in 2007, the actress, over the years, has picked up the best style trends and now is setting new ones. Today, we’re looking back at some of the best trends we’ve spotted on IU, for you to take inspiration from.

Vest: The preppy aesthetic is gaining steam and so is the humble vest! If there's an unofficial must-buy piece for fall, it's definitely the vest top. Whether you opt for a cropped style like IU or a slouchy version, you can't go wrong.

Puff up: One of the most comfortable trends this fall is puffed up pieces, be it your jackets, shoes or even bags. Basketball sneakers are one of the trends you wouldn’t be able to let go of. Cloud-like quilted jackets are taking centre stage this season, if you're looking for a fashion-forward take on cosy dressing, this is it. And for bags, just pick up a Bottega Venetta catalogue and you’ll know what we’re talking about!

Bright: The bigger the statement, the better—at least when it comes to coats for fall 2021. Bold, bright colours are the way to go. The best part about the trend is that it can be embodied for anything--sweaters, vests, bags or any other accessories. Just add a pop of colour to your ensemble and you’re ready to stand out and look sharp!

