Here's the COMPLETE list of winners for 2021's Brand Customer Loyalty Awards

The winners of this year’s Brand Customer Loyalty Awards have been revealed! Read on to find out.

The winners of 2021's Brand Customer Loyalty Awards are here! For those who are not aware, Brand Customer Loyalty Awards is held annually by the Korean Customers Council. It aims to recognize the brands that have the most influence on popular culture and society, as determined through consumer research. U.S. consulting firm Brand Keys joined the Korean Customers Council in determining and certifying the winners. They have been involved in determining the winners for the past six years.

Yoo Jae Suk who hosts tvN's You Quiz On The Block won the award for Best Male Variety star. Song Eun Yi won the award for Best Female Variety star. Princes of K-pop SHINee won the award for Best Male Idol group, while Oh My Girl won the award for Best Female Idol group. Start Up actor Kim Seon Ho won the award for Male Multi-tainer and Song Ji Hyo won the award for Female Multi-tainer. Oscar-winner Youn Yuh Jung won Female National Actor and Chun Ho Jin won Male National Actor. Antidote hitmaker Kang Daniel won the award for Male Solo Singer and Chungha won the award for Female Solo Singer. Mouse star Lee Seung Gi won the award for Male Vocalist, while LILAC singer IU won the award for Female Vocalist. Uhm Jung Hwa won the award for Best Solo Artist. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo won an award for Male Acting Idol and Kim Sejeong won for Female Acting Idol.

SHINee's Key was rewarded with Best Male Variety Idol and IZ*ONE’s Choi Ye Na won the award for Best Female Variety Idol. Best Male Actor (film) was given to Song Joong Ki and Best Female actor (film) was given to Ra Mi Ran. Kim Seon Ho also bagged the award as Male Actor – Trendy Icon. Navillera's Song Kang won the award for Best Rising star (male) and Jin Ji Hee won the award for Best Rising star (female). The Best Rookie Male actor was awarded to True Beauty's Hwang In Yeop. The Penthouse's Han Ji Hyun was awarded as Best Rookie Female actor. TREASURE won the award for Best Male Rookie Idol and STAYC won the award for Female Rookie Idol.

VICTON won the award for Male Idol – Hot Trend and fromis_9 won the award for Female Idol – Hot Trend. Kim Jong Kook won the award for Best Male Entertainer and Kim Min Kyung won the award for Best Female Entertainer. 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4 won the title of Best Weekend Variety Show and Amazing Saturday won for Music Variety Show. The Return of Superman won the award for Best Family Variety show. The Manager won the award for Reality Show. Kim Shin Young won the award for Radio DJ. Ha Sung Woon won the award Live Streaming Show DJ.

Kim Kang Hoon was awarded for Male Child Actor and Kim Dong Hyun won for Sports Entertainer. Kim Yeong Ja won the award for Best Trot Singer. MC Park Kyung Lim won for Best emcee. Park Mi Sun won Best Celebrity Youtuber. BIBI won as Best R&B Soul Artist. Ahn Ye Eun won the award for Best Female Singer-Songwriter and Jukjae won the award for Best Male Singer-Songwriter. Lee Young Ji won the award for Hot Icon. Lee Jin Ho won Best Male Comedian and Jang Dong Yeon won the award for Best Female Comedian.

Lee Hong Nae was awarded Male Actor – Scene-Stealer and Kim Sun-Young won Female Actor – Scene-Stealer. Jaurim won the Best Band Award. Choi Soo Jong and Ha Hee Ra won the award for Best Couple. Do Kyung Wan won Male Announcer-Entertainer and Park Ji Yoon won Female Announcer-Entertainer. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

ALSO READ: 57th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominees Out: Kim So Hyun, Song Joong Ki, Uhm Ki Joon & more nominated

What do you think of the winners? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×