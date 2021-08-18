Here's everything we know about Ahn Hyo Seop & Kim Yoo Jung starrer 'Lovers Of the Red Sky' so far

We are eagerly anticipating the release of 'Lovers Of Red Sky', now only a few days away from us! So far, SBS has dropped character posters, official posters and a fascinating trailer that is making our heartbeat with excitement. There is a lot of information around the much-awaited drama and we have tried our best to condense all the relevant information for our readers.

'Lovers Of The Red Sky' is a historical fantasy romance drama set in the Joseon era. It is based on the novel 'Hong Chun Gi' by author Jung Eun Gwol, whose novels 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' and 'The Moon Embracing the Sun' have also been adapted into hit dramas. It’s directed by Jang Tae Yoo of 'My Love from the Star' and 'Hyena' fame. Kim Yoo Jung plays the central role as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. She is the only female painter of the Baek Yu artistic community, she worked hard growing up in a difficult environment, making money with artwork to support her father’s medical expenses.

Ahn Hyo Seop stars as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who can read the stars despite losing his vision. Ha Ram is a mid-ranking official in the Seomungwan, an organization in charge of astronomy, geography, calendar, almanac, weather forecasting, and more. It was re-established in the Joseon dynasty by King Taejo based on the original system from the Goryeo dynasty. He lost his sight in a strange and unforeseen incident during a rain calling ritual when he was young.

Gong Myung and Kwak Si Yang complete the lead cast as Prince Yangmyung and Prince Joohyang. Prince Yang Myung is lonely and romantic at heart, while Prince Joohyang is can be best described as ruthless and ambitious. Now, coming to other prominent characters of the drama. Jang Hyun Sung plays Han Geon, the greatest painter of his time. He possesses clear-sighted judgment and unmatched artistry. Kim Kwang Gyu plays Choi Won Ho, who cultivates Hong Chun Gi’s talent, encouraging her to follow the path of an artist. Yoon Sa Bong plays Gyeon Joo Daek, the housekeeper of the painting group, who has cared for Hong Chun Gi like a mother since she was little.

Jo Sung Ha plays King Sungjo, who is praised for being a wise king. He wishes for a peaceful world but is afraid of the impending war that awaits their kingdom. Chae Gook Hee plays Mi Soo, a gukmudang, a person in charge of religious ceremonies for the state. Finally, Moon Sook has been cast in the role of Grandmother Samshin who presides over children and childbirth.

'Lovers of the Red Sky' premieres on August 30 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

