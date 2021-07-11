Here's everything you need to know about Jung So Min replacing rookie actress Park Hae Eun in Return

Park Hae Eun drops out from upcoming Hong Sisters' drama "Return".

According to reports on July 8, Park Hae Eun decided to drop out from the drama Return. It was stated that Park Hae Eun decided to withdraw from the drama because she's been under a lot of pressure as the main character of a big project especially when she's just starting in the industry. The production team and Park Hae Eun's side already had a mutual agreement and accepted her resignation. Return began filming for the first episode but because of the withdrawal of the female lead, they will reportedly halt it for now and look for a replacement.

Later on the same day, an industry representative reported that actress Jung So Min will be replacing Park Hae Eun as the female lead. Her agency, Blossom Entertainment, clarified that she has been offered the role but nothing is set in stone. Jung So Min made a splash with her acting debut in the 2010 television drama Bad Guy which led to her next role in the popular drama Playful Kiss opposite Kim Hyun Joong. She has worked in various dramas including Because This is My First Life, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and the latest, Monthly Magazine Home.

Return is a fantasy drama revolving around the lives of young magicians who deal with heavenly spirits. Lee Jae Wook will lead the drama together with NU'EST member Hwang Min Hyun, Oh My Girl's Arin, Yoo Joon Sang, Oh Na Ra, and more. Girl's Day's Sojin was recently offered a role in the series.

The upcoming drama is the latest work of the famous Hong Sisters. The Hong Sisters - Hong Jeong Eun and Hong Mi Ran - made hit dramas such as A Korean Odyssey, The Master's Sun, The Greatest Love and My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho. Director Park Joon Hwa, known for dramas such as My Roommate Is a Gumiho and Because This is My First Life, will hold the microphone behind the scenes.

Credits :News1

