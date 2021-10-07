Here's how aespa and GOT7's Youngjae's new releases have been faring on global music charts

aespa and GOT7's Youngjae are making big strides with their new releases and we are here for it! aespa marked their first comeback with 'Savage', while Youngjae made a terrific solo debut with his first mini-album 'COLORS from Ars' accompanied by the title track 'Vibin'.

As of October 6, 2:30 pm KST (11:00 am IST), 'COLORS from Ars' had already hit number 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 26 different regions, including Argentina, Chile, Malaysia, Thailand, and Turkey. Meanwhile, Youngjae’s new title track 'Vibin' had also reached number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 21 different regions, including Argentina, Colombia, and Singapore. Additionally, 'Vibin' managed to hit number 1 on the iTunes Top K-Pop Songs chart in the United States, while 'COLORS from Ars' reached number 2 on the U.S. iTunes Top K-Pop Albums chart.

While, aespa's 'Savage' reached number 1 on MelOn real-time, Genie real-time, Bugs real-time, QQ Music real-time, AWA real-time surge, as well as number 1 on iTunes Top Album in 17 different countries. These countries include Japan, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, Russia, Denmark, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Peru, Malaysia, Oman, Indonesia, Taiwan, Kazakhstan, Laos, and Mongolia. Additionally, it ranked number 1 in the Korean section of QQ Music’s real-time new song chart and MV chart in China and also ranked first in the real-time rising chart on the local Japanese platform AWA.

Congratulations to GOT7's Youngjae and aespa!

