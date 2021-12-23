Here's how ARMY reacted to Ashley Park's cover of BTS' Dynamite in Emily in Paris Season 2

The second season of Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins and Ashley Park premiered on December 22. As the series returns with Emily Cooper's (Collins) complicated love life and more, this time it also features a more deeper look at Ashley Park's character of Mindy who gets to show off her singing talents more in the new season. As Ashley's character quits her job as a nanny to pursue singing as a career, we see her perform at a drag club early on in the new season.

In the first episode of the show itself, there's a major surprise waiting for us as we see Mindy belting out a cover of K-pop band, BTS' chartbuster, Dynamite on stage. There's no denying that Park's singing remains magical all through the show but her cover of Dynamite has now got netizens talking. With the inclusion of this BTS song cover, the ARMY were left pleasantly surprised and are now reacting to the same online. Ashely received nothing but praises for her performance on BTS' much-loved track.

Check out how ARMY reacted to Ashley Park's Dynamite cover here:

Emily in Paris' second season also features Ashley Park's Mindy belting out other famous songs such as Carol Channing's Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friends, Eric Carmen's All By Myself and more.

Emily in Paris Season 2 stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park alongside Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Kate Walsh, Lucien Laviscount among others. The second season consisting of ten episodes is currently streaming on Netflix.

