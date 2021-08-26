Here's how Brave Girls and VERIVERY have fared with their recent comebacks

It seems like Brave Girls and VERIVERY's labour of love has finally paid off! On August 23 Brave Girls released their repackaged album "After ‘We Ride'" along with the music video for the title track and on August 24, VERIVERY dropped their latest album ‘SERIES ‘O’ [ROUND 2: HOLE]’ accompanied by the title track 'TRIGGER', and we are happy to report that both the groups received tremendous love for their new album releases!

VERIVERY's new album 'SERIES 'O' [ROUND 2: HOLE]' took the top spot on the US iTunes album chart. The title song 'TRIGGER' also topped the US iTunes K-Pop song chart, showing off the global influence of VERIVERY. Also, VERIVERY swept overseas charts with 'SERIES 'O' [ROUND 2: HOLE], recording the TOP 10 album charts in 8 countries, including Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands, following the US.

Meanwhile, Brave Girls' "After 'We Ride'" music video has surpassed 10 million views on YouTube, exactly two days after its release! "After 'We Ride'" is a pop dance track with a catchy melody. The track contains the emotions felt between lovers in a conflict and shows the hardships faced after a breakup realistically. Congratulations to VERIVERY and Brave Girls!

