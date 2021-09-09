Here's how BTS has been faring on the Billboard World Albums, Gaon and Oricon charts

Is there even a time of the year when BTS members aren't making big achievements? Well, there isn't. BTS are making big strikes on global music charts - Billboard World Album, Gaon and Oricon charts!

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on September 11. BTS landed an impressive total of seven albums in the top 15 this week. 'Map of the Soul: 7' remained at number 3, trailed by 'BE' at number 5, 'BTS, The Best' at number 6, 'Love Yourself: Answer' at number 8, 'Map of the Soul: Persona' at number 11, 'Love Yourself: Her' at number 13 and 'Skool Luv Affair' at number 14.

Also, Gaon Chart has announced its latest batch of official certifications. Gaon Chart certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification. Certifications are given when at least six weeks have passed since the album’s release. BTS' smash-hit summer song 'Butter' CD has been certified double million for exceeding 2 million album sales.

Not just that, on September 9, the Oricon Weekly Total Album Chart dated September 13 was released. The counting period took place from August 30 to September 5. This chart ranks albums by adding up the number of physical albums, digital downloads, and streaming in Japan. BTS' Japanese compilation album 'BTS, THE BEST' rose to number 8 after recording a converted sales point of 6,909. Congratulations to BTS on this spectacular achievement.

