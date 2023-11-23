Here's how BTS' Jin REACTED to Jungkook's heartfelt military enlistment letter; fans in splits

BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have initiated the process of military enlistment, as announced by BIGHIT MUSIC on November 22. Later on the same day, maknae Jungkook announced through an emotional letter to fans that he would be enlisting in the military in December. The eldest member Jin reacted in a hilarious manner to his heartfelt letter.

BTS' Jin can't stop laughing at Jungkook's letter

On November 22, Jungkook announced that he would be enlisting in the military in December. He took to Weverse and shared an emotional letter with fans. BTS member Jin who is currently serving in the military couldn't hide his laughter at his fellow member's heartfelt letter. On November 23, Jin commented with 'Kekeke' (a way to express laughter in South Korea) not just once but multiple times and each time the length of his laughter increased.

His reaction left fans amused too as many commented that it was typical of Jin to tease his team members and respond on a lighter note. One fan also explained how they got emotional when they read Jungkook's letter but Jin's response made them giggle.

Jungkook's letter to fans

On November 22, BTS member Jungkook wrote a letter to fans, sharing the news of his military enlistment. He announced that in December he will be beginning a new journey and will serve in the military. He expressed that as he shares this news, he is a little heavy-hearted, but also, on the other hand, his heart warms up thinking about all the precious memories with ARMY (BTS fans). He also declared his love for his fans and wrote that the moments shared with them were the brightest.

Jungkook thanked his fans' support, laughter, and love, which he thinks have led him to this point. He added that he couldn't be selfish and ask fans to wait for him for this long a time so he carefully asked them to wait. He assured that he'd be back on the stage as a more mature artist.

Lastly, he wished the fans a happy and healthy life and ended by stating that he loved them.

