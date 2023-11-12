Here's how BTS' Jungkook made fans recall SUGA's tour during his TSX performance in New York

Jungkook of BTS delivered an incredible surprise performance in New York City's Times Square on Thursday night. Taking to the newly built TSX stage, the K-pop sensation stunned the audience with an unexpected performance of his debut album GOLDEN. While ARMYs enjoyed his entire performance, his certain gesture made them remember SUGA’s iconic tour buzzing them with nostalgia. The fun of past experiences combined with fresh enthusiasm have ignited ARMY's hearts.

Jungkook’s gesture reminded ARMYs of SUGA’s tour

Jungkook was seen running backstage after an incredible performance, with only a brief goodbye to the ARMYs in Times Square. Jungkook's gesture reminded them of SUGA's tour when the rapper would finish his performance, say goodbye, and hurry back without even looking at the ARMYs. This hilarious gesture of Jungkook made the fans laugh and go on a ride of nostalgia about SUGA’s iconic tour.

Jungkook's stunning TSX performance in New York not only highlighted his incredible talent but also evoked nostalgia among the BTS ARMY. As fans were transported back in time to the memories of SUGA's tour, it became clear that BTS' legacy in live performances continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Jungkook's electrifying TSX performance

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, delivered a captivating performance during the TSX event in New York. His electrifying presence on the stage left the audience in awe, proving that BTS continues to shine bright in the global spotlight. During his performance, Jungkook also interacted with fans. He said, ‘I see so many people, ARMY. The view is incredible. How are you feeling?’

With a giant display, the TSX stage in Times Square is a significant venue for presenting an artist's work. This new Times Square structure boasts a spectacular 18,000-square-foot billboard. X (formally Twitter), now buzzing with content, features Jungkook's performances at the Times Square billboard. The videos capture his renditions of GOLDEN hits like Please Don't Change and Yes or No, with fans singing, dancing, and admiring his impressive vocals. In one clip, Jungkook requests ARMYs not to change, while in another, he thanks them for their constant support toward both himself and BTS.

