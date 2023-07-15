Here's how BTS members V, RM, and J-Hope supported Jungkook's solo debut with Seven

BTS, the globally renowned K-pop group, is known for its strong bond and unwavering support for each other's individual endeavors. When it comes to member Jungkook's solo debut with his track Seven, fellow BTS members V, RM, and J-Hope showcased their immense support in various ways. The song is in collaboration with American rapper Latto and features Han So Hee.

RM, V, and J-Hope's way of supporting Seven

RM, the leader of BTS, also played a pivotal role in supporting Jungkook's solo debut. He extended his support by sharing a screenshot of the explicit version of the song on his Instagram story. V, also known as Taehyung, took to social media to express his excitement and support for Jungkook's solo venture. He shared an image of the deck cards of J, K, and 7 to extend his support towards Jungkook's Seven. J-Hope, known for his exceptional dancing skills and vibrant stage presence, also showed his unwavering support for Jungkook's solo debut. Currently, in the military, he also showed his support for Jungkook's solo by sharing a post on his Instagram story.

Han So Hee also showcased support

Looks like the support and encouragement from V, RM, and J-Hope undoubtedly played a significant role in bolstering Jungkook's confidence and success as a solo artist. However, it was not only the members who supported Jungkook. Actress Han So Hee who featured in the music video opposite Jungkook also shared some behind the pictures on her Instagram. She captioned the picture ‘Seven (feat Latto). Their actions not only exemplify the tight-knit bond within the BTS family but also serves as an inspiration for fans, reinforcing the importance of uplifting and supporting one another's individual aspirations.

As BTS continues to conquer the global music scene, their unwavering support for each other serves as a reminder of the strength and unity that propels their success.

