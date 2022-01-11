Here's how ENHYPEN and WEi's Kim Yo Han are making big strides on worldwide iTunes charts with new releases

ENHYPEN and WEi's Kim Yo Han made smashing comebacks yesterday, on January 10 and we have the full report of how their new releases fared on global music charts! On January 10, ENHYPEN's highly-anticipated repackaged album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' entered iTunes charts in different regions including the United States, Australia and Canada among other countries, shortly after its release.

The repackaged album has also debuted at number 3 on the worldwide iTunes album chart, landing at number 6 on the European iTunes album chart. Additionally, the album's title track 'BLESSED-CURSED' debuted on the worldwide iTunes song chart at number 4, while the tracks from the repackaged album like 'Polaroid Love' and 'Outro: Day 2' also entered the chart at number 7 and number 65 respectively.

On the other hand, WEi's Kim Yo Han successfully made his first comeback since his solo debut in August 2020 with 'No More' with his mini-album 'Illusion'. The EP immediately entered various iTunes charts in different regions across the globe! As of January 11 KST, 'Illusion' has topped iTunes album charts in 5 countries, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. The album also entered iTunes album chart Top 10 in the Philippines, Indonesia, Israel, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Japan.

Also, the title track of the album 'DESSERT' entered iTunes song charts in Thailand and New Zealand along with the b-side track 'Star'. Congratulations to ENHYPEN and WEi's Kim Yo Han!

