Here's how Gen 3 super groups BTS and TWICE are making big strides with new releases

When we think of Gen 3 supergroups we think of BTS and TWICE! The talented groups have been making big strides with their new releases 'My Universe' in collaboration with Coldplay and 'The Feels' respectively. On October 1, BTS and Coldplay’s joint single 'My Universe' debuted at number 3 on the Official Singles Chart for the week of October 1 to 7, making it this week’s highest new entry.

Not just that, 'My Universe' swept the number 1 spot on the Official Singles Sales Chart, the Official Singles Downloads Chart, and the Official Physical Singles Chart this week. The song also debuted at number 23 on the Official Audio Streaming Chart. Outside of the United Kingdom, 'My Universe' recently debuted at number 1 on Oricon’s weekly digital singles chart in Japan. The song also debuted at number 3 on Spotify’s Global Top 200 on the day of its release.

On the other hand, TWICE's first English single 'The Feels' reached number 1 on iTunes charts in 26 countries, including Turkey, Colombia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Singapore, and more.! On October 1 at 6:30 pm IST, 'The Feels,' entered the US iTunes top 10 at number 7 and finally has settled in the top 5 at number 4. This is the group's first appearance in the top 5 of U.S. iTunes! 'The Feels' also entered on iTunes Canada's top 10 at number 9, their highest charting song ever for iTunes Canada! 'The Feels" has set a new record for TWICE with the most number 1 entries on the iTunes Song Chart.

Congratulations to BTS and TWICE!

