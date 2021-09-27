Here's how Gen 4 super groups NCT 127 and ITZY are taking big strides with new releases

Gen 4 supergroups NCT 127 and ITZY are certainly making big strides with their recent big comebacks! NCT 127 released their third studio album 'Sticker' on September 17 and consists of 11 tracks, including the title track 'Sticker'. Meanwhile, ITZY released their debut solo album 'CRAZY IN LOVE' on September 24 which consists of sixteen tracks, including the lead single 'LOCO'.

On September 26, Billboard announced that NCT 127’s third studio album 'Sticker' has debuted at number 3 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart. This is their highest ranking yet on Billboard 200 charts. This achievement marks NCT 127’s second time entering the top five on the Billboard 200, as well as their fourth entry on the chart overall, following their 2018 album 'Regular-Irregular,' 2019 mini-album 'We Are Superhuman,' and the 2020 album 'Neo Zone' (which debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200 last year). It is also the highest rank marked by any K-pop album in 2021.

Also, ITZY's first full-length album 'CRAZY IN LOVE' has topped the iTunes Worldwide Album chart and album charts of 15 regions around the world. The album topped the chart on the morning of September 25 KST and has remained at number one for two days in a row now. ITZY members are all set to appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on September 28 at 3 am KST (September 27 at 11:30 pm IST) and perform their new track, 'LOCO.'

Congratulations to NCT 127 and ITZY!

