Here's how Gen 4 super groups Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are making big strides with new releases

When we think of Gen 4 supergroups we think of Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER! The talented groups have been making big strides with their new album releases 'NOEASY' and 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' respectively. Stray Kids has achieved another impressive feat with their latest album 'NOEASY'!

According to Hanteo Chart, the group’s new studio album 'NOEASY' sold 641,589 copies in the first week following its release on August 23. This is almost triple of Stray Kids’ previous record of 233,381 copies sold for 'IN LIFE' during its first week in 2020. The 'NOEASY' first-week sales record is the seventh highest of 2021 and the 20th highest in Hanteo history, ranking only behind albums from BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, EXO, Baekhyun, BLACKPINK and NCT.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has re-entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 following the release of their new repackaged album 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' at number 8. With this latest achievement, TXT has now become only the third K-pop artist in history to spend more than one week in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, following BTS and BLACKPINK. With this latest achievement, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has now become only the third K-pop artist in history to spend more than one week in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, following BTS and BLACKPINK.

